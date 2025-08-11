Walkers launches two surprise new crisp flavours for the first time in decades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walkers has officially introduced two brand-new crisp flavours to its permanent range for the first time in decades as stores take shoppers by surprise with the never-before-seen additions.

The British snack giant has quietly developed the new flavours unbeknownst to crisp fans who can now look forward to trying the Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken packets for themselves.

Both of the new flavours are already available to buy from Tesco, with a six-pack of 25g packets costing £2.15.

The packaging claims that the Sticky Teriyaki flavour is “inspired by the flavours of Japan,” while the Masala Chicken takes its inspiration from India.

Walkers says it has been working on the flavours for around a year, in a six-step process that saw 63 different flavour submissions analysed.

open image in gallery Walkers describes its new Masala Chicken flavour as having a “rich and spicy taste” ( Walkers )

Describing the new flavours, the crisp-maker said: “With a balance between sweet and tangy, the new Sticky Teriyaki flavour is sure to hit your senses with an array of tastes inspired by flavours from Japan.”

“Packing a punch of flavour, the new Masala Chicken provides a rich and spicy taste and with Tikka Masala being a firm favourite dish in the UK, the new crisps give you a bite sized flavour you can enjoy on the go.”

Both flavours are available from 11 August, meaning there is no time to wait for those who want to pick up a packet.

The new editions to Walkers core range mark the first time in decades that brand-new flavours have made the cut.

Classic flavours Ready Salted, Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar were first introduced in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. Other classics like Prawn Cocktail, Roast Chicken and Smoky Bacon came later, around the 1970s.

Since then, Walkers has largely focused on limited-edition flavour campaigns, with very few making the leap to the permanent range.

open image in gallery Walkers says the new Sticky Teriyaki flavour strikes “a balance between sweet and tangy” ( Walkers )

Both of the new flavours have appeared in Walkers packets in very different forms before. In the 2018, a ‘1980s Chicken Tikka Masala’ flavour was available for a limited time, while another – the ‘Chicken Tackle Masala’ – was brought out to coincide with the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

There was also a ‘Japanese Teriyaki’ flavour trialled in 2010 as part of Walkers’ ‘Flavour Cup’ which saw fan-submitted ideas pitted against each other. In the end, the flavour came third with eight per cent of the vote, while the winner – English Roast Beef & Yorkshire Pudding – received 20 per cent.

However, both of the new flavours are brand new formulations, developed and tested over the course of the past 12 months.

Wayne Newton, senior marketing director at Walkers said: ‘Our development team has been on a mission for the past year to find two new flavours that meet the highest standards. After thousands of crisps crunched, flavours tested, and bags rustled, we’re pleased to bring something entirely new to the table with Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken.”