A body has been found in the search for former England rugby player Tom Voyce.

The 43-year-old was feared dead after his empty 4x4 was recovered from the River Aln, near Alnwick, Northumberland, which he had been trying to cross using a ford during Storm Darragh.

It is understood Mr Voyce’s Toyota Hilux was recovered around 15 metres downstream from the point where he tried to cross the river on Saturday night.

Specialist officers from Northumbria Police’s Marine Unit made the tragic find in the river near Abberwick Mill on Thursday.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Voyce’s next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Concerns were raised for the former England rugby international on Sunday, after he had not returned home from being out with friends the previous evening.

It is believed the 43-year-old had gone into the River Aln near Alnwick – after attempting to cross Abberwick Ford in his car.

Extensive searches were subsequently carried out by Northumbria Police and a range of partners, including from the National Police Air Service, North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team and Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.

Tom’s family and friends were also involved in the search.

open image in gallery Roses are placed on the banks of the River Aln in a nod to the winger’s illustrious international career ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely sad development and our thoughts very much continue to be with Tom’s loved ones.

“I would like to thank all of our officers, partners and volunteers for their assistance throughout the searches which have been conducted in very challenging circumstances.

“We would continue to ask that people respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

The police spokesperson said Voyce’s wife, Anna, and all his family have expressed their gratitude for the help and support of the police, friends and the local community.

Officers do not believe there to be any third-party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.