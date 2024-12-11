Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Divers are continuing to scour the river where former England rugby union star Tom Voyce is believed to have died while driving during Storm Darragh.

Northumbria Police said the 43-year-old is feared to have been swept away in the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland, four days ago as weather warnings were in place across the country amid high winds.

While his car has since been recovered, officers have not yet found Mr Voyce.

Police believe he was attempting to cross Abberwick Ford but his car was pulled along with the current of the river, which had been running high and was flood-swollen due to heavy rain in the storm.

Here is everything we know so far about the ongoing search.

open image in gallery Divers are continuing to scour the flood-swollen river where former England rugby union star Tom Voyce is believed to have died ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Who is Tom Voyce?

Former England rugby winger Tom Voyce grew up on a family farm in Truro on 5 January 1981 before leaving Cornwall at the age of 16 to join Bath.

Mr Voyce would go on to win nine England caps between 2001 and 2006, scoring three tries, with two of those coming against Samoa during his first Test appearance at Twickenham in 2005.

He is best known for helping London Wasps win the Premiership title at Twickenham in each of his first two seasons with the Adams Park outfit – scoring 15 tries in 34 appearances in the 2003-04 campaign, where they also won the Heineken Cup in a season for the ages.

The following year, he scored a try in the Premiership final as Leicester Tigers were dispatched for the Wasps’ third straight title.

open image in gallery Tom Voyce crosses the line to score a try during the RBS Six Nations Championship match between England and Wales ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Mark Van Gisbergen, Tom Voyce and Rob Hoadley the Wasps try scorers celebrate with the trophy after The Zurich Premiership Final match between Leicester Tigers and London Wasps ( Getty Images )

Since his retirement from the sport, Mr Voyce became a trader in the city commuting from Northumberland where he had settled with his wife and children.

Where was he last seen?

Police received a report on Sunday morning that Mr Voyce had not returned to his home following an evening with friends.

It emerged he vanished on the crossing of the River Aln just four miles away from Alnwick a small town where his farming business is based.

His 4x4 Toyota Hilux was recovered around 15 metres downstream from the point where he tried to cross the river.

There is a footbridge next to the single-track road with a ford warning sign just metres before the river.

open image in gallery Divers search the water at Abberwick Ford ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

What is the latest in the search for Tom Voyce?

Police, family and friends gathered from first light on Wednesday to scour the banks of the river from the ford between Bolton and Abberwick all the way to the sea at Alnmouth.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Marine Unit waded into the River Aln to search the waters.

Equipped with sticks, the officers tapped their way along the river heading downstream from the ford.

Nothing has been found, so far.

Officers from the coastguard joined the search using a dinghy, accompanied by a trained dog.

open image in gallery While his car has since been recovered, officers have not yet found Mr Voyce ( PA Media )

Why was he living in Northumberland?

After leaving his high-powered city job he looked for business closer to his Northumberland home.

Going back to his farming roots he set up Trevow Vegetation Management cutting back invasive species in the surrounding beauty of rolling hills surrounding his home.

Well known by locals was considered a keen innovator buying his first remote-controlled “flail robot” to cut down hedgerows in 2020.

His business has since evolved with a growing fleet of specialist machines.

He told farming magazine Profi: “It has taken time to win people over.

“For a private estate or landowner I initially look expensive, but I can complete the job about 75% faster than one person doing the job manually with a strimmer or chainsaw.”

open image in gallery Members of a search and rescue team during the search operation at Abberwick Ford ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

What were the weather conditions like when he vanished?

A water level indicator at the ford showed the river was still around one foot deep on Wednesday morning, but it would have been much higher at the weekend when Storm Darragh lashed the UK.

In Northumberland, gusts of 58mph were recorded along the coast with over 48mm of rain being measured at Redesdale Camp on Saturday when Mr Voyce was last seen.

The council warned on Sunday: “While the worst of the storm has now passed, very high winds continue, with difficult driving conditions and residents advised not to travel unless necessary.”

The Environment Agency issued a number of flood warnings and alerts, with the council’s highways teams called out to all three flood warning locations to provide sandbags where required.

open image in gallery In Northumberland, gusts of 58mph were recorded along the coast ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

The narrow country road that connects the village of Bolton and town of Alnwick dips into the flowing River Aln and is used regularly by farmers in the area.

There is a weight limit on the road and one danger sign warning of an upcoming ford, but it was not on a list of closed roads at the time of Mr Voyce’s disappearance.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control said they had dealt with a number of calls relating to fallen trees, power cuts and surface water flooding affecting roads over the weekend.

They added no reports were received of flooding to homes.

What are Tom Voyce’s family and former teammates saying about his disappearance?

The Voyce family including his wife Anna have requested privacy during the vital search for the father.

A bunch of roses have been placed on the banks of the river in a nod to the winger’s illustrious international career.

open image in gallery Roses are placed on the banks of the River Aln ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

open image in gallery His suspected death has deeply upset the rugby union community ( PA Wire )

His suspected death has deeply upset the rugby union community.

World Cup-winning England scrum-half Matt Dawson, who played alongside Mr Voyce at Wasps between 2004 and 2006, posted a picture of Mr Voyce on Instagram with the caption: “One of life’s wonderful humans… I can’t express my sadness right now… All the Dawsons send their love and strength to Anna and the whole family.”

England Rugby said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tom Voyce at this extremely challenging time.”

Gloucester Rugby also posted on X, saying: “Gloucester Rugby is desperately sad to hear the distressing news regarding our former player and friend, Tom Voyce.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

British and Irish Lions posted: “The British & Irish Lions send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Tom Voyce’s family and friends during this deeply distressing time.”

And Premiership Rugby added: “Everyone at Premiership Rugby is devastated by the news regarding Tom Voyce.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”

Bath Rugby posted on X saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tom Voyce at this incredibly distressing time.”