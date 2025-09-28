Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents of Basingstoke were surprised to see the real Spider-Man performing a series of dramatic stunts in their Hampshire town on Sunday.

Bafta-winning actor Tom Holland, 29, suffered a head injury on 19 September, completely suspending filming for the long-awaited superhero sequel, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

This new footage appears to confirm Holland has returned to work after time off recuperating.

The area between Fanum House, a former Alcoholics Anonymous headquarters and Mountbatten House in Basingstoke, were transformed into 1970s New York for the shooting, according to the Daily Mail.

The scene featured a Spider-Man (unclear whether Holland or a stunt double) calling on armed police while sliding across a mat and being pulled by an army truck.

Another behind-the-scenes shot showed the camouflaged truck smashing through a set of gates while the web-slinger was surrounded by prop gun-wielding soldiers.

Tom Holland in the teaser for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ( Marvel Studios )

Filming for the fourth instalment was stalled after Holland was reported to have suffered a concussion after his stunt line snapped and he felt dizzy, according to reports.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Leavesden Studios in Watford.

The Hollywood actor, who is set to star in the film alongside his fiancee Zendaya, gave fans a health update on Saturday after his parent’s charity, The Brothers Trust, held a gala to raise awareness and funds for its cause.

“I’m sorry I had to leave early but I’m feeling better and on the mend,” he wrote in the post on Instagram, after thanking his parents.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was unveiled by director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon in March earlier this year, with Holland describing the film as “a fresh start”.

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say,” Holland said in a video. message broadcast at the event.

Insiders told Deadline that the actor, who is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming epic The Odyssey, would be taking a break from filming for a few days “out of precaution” and would be returning.