British man sentenced in Bali after facing death penalty over MDMA package

A British man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison in Bali, Indonesia, for drug offences, after facing a charge that could have resulted in the death penalty.

Thomas Parker, from Cumbria, was arrested on January 21 at a villa near Kuta beach after he allegedly collected a package containing drugs from a motorcycle taxi driver.

According to court documents, police officers said Parker was "acting suspiciously" while collecting the package. When approached by police, he allegedly discarded the package and fled. He was later traced back to his villa and arrested.

A lab test confirmed that the package contained just over one kilogram of MDMA, the main ingredient in ecstasy.

During the police investigation, the 32-year-old electrician proved that he did not order the package, which was sent by a drug dealer friend named Nicky, whom Parker had known for around two years.

Parker was told someone would pick it up shortly from him, and he was not promised money or anything else by Nicky in return.

open image in gallery British citizen Thomas Parker sits on the defendant's chair before being sentenced for drug offences, in Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Police reduced the initial charge of drug trafficking, which carries a possible death sentence, to the less serious offence of hiding information from authorities after investigators determined that the package was not directly linked to him.

During the trial, which began last month at the Denpasar District Court, Parker told the court he initially refused to collect the package but agreed to do it after Nicky assured him the package was safe and would not put him in danger.

Prosecutors on May 6 sought a one-year prison term for Parker, but the judges said they reduced the penalty because Parker regretted his acts, had not been previously convicted and promised to reform.

Parker sat silently as a panel of three judges at Denpasar District Court handed down the punishment. The judges also ordered the time he has already served since he was arrested to be deducted from his sentence, meaning he will be free in several months.

open image in gallery British citizen Thomas Parker sits on the defendant's chair before sentenced for drug offences, at a district court in Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia ( AP )

After the judges read the sentence, Parker said that he accepted the verdict and will not appeal. Prosecutors must decide whether to accept it within a week.

“I really, really regret everything that has happened,” Parker said. “I am sorry and will follow the judge's decision.”

Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers can be executed by a firing squad.

About 530 people are on death row in Indonesia, mostly for drug-related crimes, including 96 foreigners, Ministry of Immigration and Corrections’ data showed. Indonesia’s last executions, of an Indonesian and three foreigners, were carried out in July 2016.

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.