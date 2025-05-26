Man accused of smuggling cocaine to Bali faces death by firing squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian man faces a potential death sentence in Indonesia after being arrested on the tourist island of Bali for alleged cocaine smuggling, officials announced on Monday.

Indonesia enforces stringent drug laws, with convicted traffickers sometimes facing execution by firing squad.

Further details about the arrest and the quantity of cocaine allegedly involved have not yet been released. The Australian consulate has been notified and is providing consular assistance. This incident underscores the severe penalties for drug offenses in Indonesia, where even small amounts of illicit substances can lead to lengthy prison sentences or capital punishment.

The 43-year-old man from Sydney was arrested May 22, after police raided his rented house near Kuta beach, a popular tourist spot, and seized 1.7 kilograms (3.7 pounds) cocaine in 206 clip plastic bags, along with a digital scale and cellular phone, said Bali Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya.

The arrest followed an investigation conducted by Bali Police anti-drug surveillance teams who reported the man had received two suspicious packages sent by mail from England, Adityajaya said.

“He is suspected of importing or distributing class 1 narcotics,” Adityaja told a news conference in the provincial capital, Denpasar. “He is threatened with the death penalty or life imprisonment.”

open image in gallery Authorities hold a news conference as an Australian man, second left in the background, arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine stands at the police headquarters in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Adityajaya said a preliminary investigation showed that the Australian had ordered a motorcycle taxi driver through the Grab online service on May 21, to pick up two packages at a post office in Denpasar.

The driver was told to hand the two packages to a motorcycle taxi driver from another online service, who was ordered to deliver them to the Australian’s rented house, Adityajaya said.

Police on Monday presented the accused at the news conference. He was wearing an orange detainee jumpsuit and a buff mask, with his hands handcuffed. The man did not make a statement.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major drug-smuggling hub despite having some of the strictest drug laws in the world, in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.

open image in gallery An Australian man arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine is escorted to a news conference at the police headquarters in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Denpasar District Court on Tuesday is scheduled to read out a verdict against Thomas Parker, a British national who was arrested on Jan. 21, after he allegedly collected a package containing drugs from a motorcycle taxi driver.

Indonesian authorities arrested an Argentinian woman and a British man in March for allegedly smuggling 324 grams (0.7 pounds) of cocaine on the tourist island of Bali.

About 530 people, including 96 foreigners, are on death row in Indonesia, mostly for drug-related crimes, the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections’ data showed. Indonesia’s last executions, of an Indonesian and three foreigners, were carried out in July 2016.