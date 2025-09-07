Teenagers are prouder to be British than their parents, poll shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British teenagers are more patriotic than their parents, research suggests.

A new poll revealed almost half (49 per cent) of 16 and 17-year-olds say they are proud of their national identity, while 10 per cent say they are ashamed.

This compares to 45 per cent of the general population who feel proud to be British, while 15 per cent are ashamed.

The poll, carried out by More in Common for The Sunday Times, also revealed that almost three in ten teenagers support abolishing the monarchy, although 24 per cent would oppose it.

Discussing the royal family, Jake, 17, from Leeds, told the survey: “I don’t really care for it. I understand it’s very good for bringing money into the country and tourism.

“I’ve even visited London and the palace myself and stuff, but I wouldn’t be bothered if one day it randomly disappeared.”

open image in gallery 27 per cent of teenagers polled said they support abolishing the monarchy ( Getty Images )

Siya, 17, from Birmingham, added: “The role they played in the British Empire to me is quite astonishing, and I feel as if they’re put on a pedestal, but at the end of the day they are just people, and I feel like if you’re ever going to aim towards being a fully equal society, then everybody needs to be treated equally.”

The research, which polled 1,100 British 16 to 17-year-olds, also revealed seven in ten are worried about climate change — more than any other age group – and 60 per cent support the 2050 net zero target.

A quarter of respondents said they would likely enlist to fight in the event of a war involving the UK, although this increases to 32 per cent among boys compared to 15 per cent of girls.

The research comes as the government prepares to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 before the next general election.

open image in gallery The government plans to lower the voting age to 16 ( PA Wire )

Luke Tryl, the director of More in Common, told The Times: “Much of this research shows how different the next generation of adults’ experience of childhood has been.

“Today’s young Britons have come of age through a decade of political turmoil, a pandemic, and a cost-of-living crisis. It’s no surprise they feel like a distinct generation, with different politics and shifting values.

“One example is their view of the monarchy. While most adults support it, just a quarter of teens would oppose abolition, and nearly half say they don’t really mind either way.

“And yet, although they might express it differently, this group is as proud of the UK as the generations before them. Despite the common belief that patriotism is fading among young people, 16 and 17-year-olds are even more likely than adults to feel proud of being British.

“Their pride is clearly less tied to traditional institutions like the royal family, but it is still strong, and possibly growing.”