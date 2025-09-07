Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ahead of a rare visit to Britain, Prince Harry is believed to be aiming to reset his relationship not-only with key Royal family members, but with the government in the UK, in a bid to find future security agreements for his wife and children while visiting his home country.

The prince is this week undertaking a four-day solo stay in Britain – the longest since he returned for the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022.

According to reports quoting friends of the prince, he is reportedly increasingly keen to make more frequent visits to Britain, and also bring his family with him.

They told The Sunday Times he wants to “bring his family back to the UK” and be able to show his children “where he grew up”.

“He's not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK.” they said.

“He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here. He really would like to come back to the UK much more.”

In May, Harry said he “misses the UK” but that since losing his legal case with the Home Office over his level of security, was not planning on returning with his family.

“I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he told the BBC.

“And the things they're going to miss, well, everything … I miss the UK.”

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Despite losing the security case, The Times suggests the prince may now undertake a different approach: “those close to the prince say the government should expect private ‘lobbying’ from the prince on the matter to continue.”

As well as security concerns, the Sussexes’ relationship with various key members of the Royal family is an obstacle to rebuilding bridges with Britain.

The King, who is at Balmoral and still receiving regular cancer treatment, “misses his son” according to an interview with his former personal butler, Grant Harrold, in The New York Post.

Nonetheless, Prince Harry told the BBC in May that the King “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.”

He added: “Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive lots of things. But I would love a reconciliation with my family.”

Prince Harry has not met with his father, the King, since February 2024, when he returned for a 30-minute meeting following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Another potential obstacle the prince faces may be his own brother. According to a report in The Daily Beast, quoting a friend of Prince William, the Prince of Wales, does not believe the King should meet with his youngest son. “He thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea”, they reportedly said.

A meeting with between Prince Harry and the King has not yet been officially scheduled for this trip, but the prince will make a number of charity appearances on a trip said to be “jam-packed with hardly any downtime”.