Swimmer, 51, dies after getting into difficulty in sea on New Year’s Day

A 51-year-old man has died after being recovered from the sea off Brighton by emergency services on New Year’s Day, police have said.

Crews were called to the water west of Brighton Palace Pier at 10:35am on Thursday after the swimmer, from Kettering, was pulled to shore after getting into trouble in the water.

Sussex Police have now confirmed the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene. The force said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “A 51-year-old man from Kettering was brought to shore and received medical attention. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The coroner has been informed, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The man’s death follows the disappearance of Matthew Upham, 63, and another man during a Christmas Day swim in the Devon seaside town of Budleigh Salterton.

Mr Upham and the man, in his 40s, reportedly went missing after entering the water to help a woman in difficulty.

A huge emergency services presence was seen after a number of people were rescued from the stormy water, but Mr Upham and the man were not located, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

Mr Upham’s heartbroken family have paid tribute to the 63-year-old, who they said was “deeply loved and will be forever missed”.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has issued a warning over the impacts of cold water shocks, urging people to “be aware of the dangers” and “understand their own limitations”.

Gareth Morrison, head of water safety for the RNLI, said: “We know this time of year many people take part in festive and new year dips, or continue to take part in regular winter swims.

“We are urging anyone entering the water to be aware of the dangers, check sea conditions carefully and to understand their own limitations.

“With the sea temperatures still dropping and reaching their coldest around March, the effects of cold water, combined with weather conditions and any personal health issues, should be taken seriously before venturing in.

“If it’s your first time in open water, we’d recommend you speak to your GP first, particularly for those with cardiac or underlying health conditions.”