Bounding into the sea to cheering crowds, dozens of swimmers at Budleigh Salterton hoped to enjoy a bracing cold dip before their Christmas lunch.

But the joyful annual tradition rapidly turned into a frantic rescue mission as people got into difficulty in rough seas, which one resident described as the “worst” conditions he had ever seen at the popular swimming spot on Devon’s idyllic Jurassic coast.

Two men, including local antiques dealer Matthew Upham, said to be an experienced sea swimmer, remain missing despite widespread searches from the coastguard and the RNLI.

Mr Upham’s heartbroken family have paid tribute to the 63-year-old, who they said was “deeply loved and will be forever missed”.

They added: “We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the emergency services who responded, particularly the RNLI and coastguard, for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts during this extremely difficult time.

“We are profoundly grateful for their compassion and support.”

A single yellow rose was left on the doorstep of his antiques business on Boxing Day, according to reports.

open image in gallery Antiques dealer Matthew Upham, 63, is missing following the Christmas Day swim ( YouTube )

A man in his 40s, who is thought to have bravely tried to help Mr Upham, also remains unaccounted for after swimmers entered the water just before 10.25am on Thursday.

Several people had to be pulled to safety after strong winds created huge swells, which dragged people underwater.

Friends, who said Mr Upham had tried to get out of the water but was washed back down the beach by a huge wave, were yesterday still clinging on to hope he could be sheltering somewhere on the coast.

Describing him as “exceptionally kind” and well liked in the seaside town, they told the Daily Mail: “He goes swimming practically every day, he's very fit and knows the waters locally well.

“Lots of people went yesterday because of the Christmas Day swim, but Matthew would have been there regardless.

“He'd never intend to spark such a big rescue effort, in fact he'd be horrified at putting anyone at risk to look for him.”

Another added: “It looks as though Matthew was trying to come out of the water, but was pulled back out and drifted further down the beach.

“We don't know who the man in his 40s is. We believe he is someone who'd gone to try and help Matthew.”

open image in gallery The swimmers were swept away at Budleigh Salterton ( Maira Butt )

Mike Brown, 60, who does the Christmas Day swim most years, said that he was “unable to get out” after entering the sea but was helped by “two very brave men” who waded into the water and pulled him to safety.

"It was much worse conditions than normal and some of the worst conditions I've ever tried to swim in,” he told the BBC. “With hindsight it was clearly a mistake to try and get in."

He added: "They took an arm each and dragged me to safety and as quick as it had started, it was over, I was on the beach and I was safe."

A number of people were brought to shore and checked either by paramedics at the scene or taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

Although the swim is an annual tradition which is replicated by keen wild swimmers at beaches across the country over Christmas, it is an unofficial event and is not supported by lifeguards.

A passing RNLI lifeboat, which was out on a training exercise, was able to quickly respond after swimmers got in trouble, according to reports.

H.M. Coastguard joined a major multi-agency search and rescue operation as they repeatedly scoured the coastline in the face of large waves and strong winds.

Search efforts were stood down at 5pm on Christmas Day after “extensive shoreline and offshore searches”. In a statement, they paid tribute to RNLI volunteers “who put to sea without hesitation in an atrocious sea state”.

In a post on Facebook, RNLI Exmouth said conditions “were extremely difficult and cold for the crew involved in the search who were out all day”, adding that many organised swims have been cancelled as a result.

open image in gallery Swimmers went for Christmas Day dip at Tynemouth beach, north-east England ( PA Archive )

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed both men remain missing on Saturday and a police presence remains at the scene.

The force had urged people not to swim on Boxing Day, with Detective Superintendent Hayley Costar warning: “There have been weather warnings in place this week and a number of official and un-official swims have already been cancelled.

“While there are no official warnings in place for tomorrow [Friday], we urge anyone with plans to go swimming in the sea on Boxing Day not to.”

Following the tragedy, East Devon District Council urged locals to “think twice before taking the plunge this festive season”.

The local authority said that cold water shock, strong current and unpredictable weather conditions can turn a “quick dip into a serious emergency”.