Police officer pays tribute to wife and children killed in Boxing Day house fire

A police officer whose wife and two young children died in a Boxing Day house fire has described them as “three of the greatest humans to ever grace our presence”.

Tom Shearman attempted to save his family from their burning home in Brimscombe, Gloucestershire, but was overwhelmed by the intensity of the blaze.

His wife, Fionnghuala Shearman, known as Nu, died alongside their seven-year-old daughter Eve and four-year-old son Ohner, as well as the family dog, Hutch.

Mr Shearman, an officer with Gloucestershire Police, was treated in hospital for injuries before being discharged.

His heartfelt tribute was shared by police, appearing on a GoFundMe appeal that has since raised over £300,000 since its launch on Sunday.

open image in gallery Nu Shearman and her children Eve and Ohner died in a house fire on Boxing Day ( Gloucestershire Constabulary/PA Wire )

“I have stared at my keypad for what seems like an eternity waiting for the words to appear,” he wrote.

“I have no way to thank any of you for the unbelievable, out of this world generosity that you have shown to me in the darkest of hours.

“My life, the lives of my loved ones, my friends and the whole community changed on Boxing Day. Most importantly, and tragically, three of the greatest humans to ever grace our presence were taken from not just me, but all of us.

“I cannot begin to describe the anguish and trauma of the events of Boxing Day 2025. My family had its very core, its very essence, ripped from it in the most violent way.

“While nothing can ever undo what has happened, nor can it ever make sense of the suffering, I am genuinely humbled beyond comprehension at what this page has and is doing.”

Mr Shearman said family and friends had “rallied around” to provide him with housing, clothes and food as well as “company and compassion”.

open image in gallery Fionnghuala Shearman with her husband Tom ( Instagram )

He continued: “I will heal.

“I have already started the ball rolling on a plan that came to me just as I was falling past the precipice of the abyss.

“I will make sure my unbelievably talented, empathetic, compassionate and beautiful wife’s legacy of craft, design and making lives on.

“As will I ensure that my bright spark Eve’s legacy of enjoyment from books and writing be carried on. Along with my incredible son’s sheer compassion and desire to help people.

“I thank each and every one of you for your donations. I shall forever be in your debt and you will now forever be in my thoughts and prayers, hopefully I can repay in some way.

“Please all take every opportunity to hug your loved ones, tell them you love them. Because, as Paulo Coelho said, one day you will wake up and there won’t be any more time to do the things you want. Do it now.

“My heartfelt thanks to the emergency services whom tried everything to save my wonderful family. I hope they are all being looked after by their colleagues and friends. Boxing Day was horrific for all involved.

“Now go light up the darkest corners and the black sky.

“In memory of Nu. Eve. Ohner. Hutch.”

open image in gallery The fire occurred on Boxing Day on Brimscombe Hill, near Stroud ( PA Wire )

Gloucestershire Police said flowers and messages of condolence placed at the scene have been transferred to Holy Trinity Church in Minchinhampton, at the family’s request.

The family have asked for any further items to be placed at the church, instead of Brimscombe Hill.

Emergency services were called to the mid-terrace Cotswold stone cottage at about 3am on Boxing Day.

Mr and Mrs Shearman had been awoken by the fire and attempted to reach their children in the rear bedroom.

Mr Shearman smashed a bathroom window to try to access his children’s room from outside but was unable to do so.

Because of the severity of the fire, Mr Shearman could not regain entry to the house through the bathroom window and also could not force open the ground-floor doors.

Police believe the fire started on the ground floor and investigations are ongoing to establish the cause, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

The fire destroyed the roof, the ceilings and stairs, as well as causing other significant internal damage.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed the bodies of the two children and the family dog had been recovered from the property.

The body of a woman in her late 30s had been recovered earlier.

Donations to the fundraising campaign can be made at: www.gofundme.com/f/helping-rebuild-after-an-unimaginable-loss.