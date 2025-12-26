Three people ‘unaccounted for’ after Boxing Day house fire
Emergency services attended a property in Gloucestershire at around 3 am on Friday morning
Three people are missing for after a Boxing Day house fire in Gloucestershire, police have confirmed.
Emergency services attended a property on Brimscombe Hill, near Stroud, at around 3 am.
One person was hospitalised for treatment; three still remain unaccounted for.
A Gloucestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended the scene along with crews from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.
“One person, who was able to get out of the property, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to be treated.
“Three other people, who were believed to have been inside the property, have not yet been accounted for and efforts to locate them are ongoing.”
Roads are closed on Brimscombe Hill while emergency services are at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area.
An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire, the spokeswoman added.
