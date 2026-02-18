Storm Pedro to bring snow and more heavy rain to UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new weather system, named Storm Pedro by forecasters, is set to bring snow and heavy rain to the UK this week.

The latest naming comes from Meteo France, the French national weather service, where the storm is predicted to have a drastic affect.

On this side of the Channel, the impact of Storm Pedro is likely to be relatively minor, with snow remaining mainly confined to the hills.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for Wednesday and Thursday across parts of the country, predicting bouts of snow, rain and ice.

The Met Office said: “There is the potential for an area of rain and snow to affect parts of Wales, central England and into the southern Pennines during Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday.”

open image in gallery Yellow weather warnings are in place snow, rain and ice ( Met Office )

Some ice is also likely to develop on untreated surfaces across parts of Wales and western England.

The areas of rain, sleet and snow is forecasted to gradually clear to the east during Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning and temperatures fall close to or a little below freezing,

The Met Office has also issued a rain and snow warning for Northern Ireland from 4am today till 8pm on Wednesday night. Outbreaks of rain, hill snow and strong winds may bring some disruption to travel, the forecasters warn.

There is a slight chance of the weather causing travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. There is a small chance of rural communities experiencing power cuts or outages to phone services.

The Met Office said: “An area of rain, falling as snow over some high ground, will move slowly east across much of Northern Ireland during Wednesday, before tending to ease later in the day. This will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds which may gust 45-55 mph in places, particularly during the morning. Rainfall totals of 10-15 mm are predicted fairly widely, with 20-30 mm in some southern and western areas.”

open image in gallery The latest naming comes from Meteo France, the French national weather service, where the storm is predicted to have a drastic affect ( Met Office )

The snow will mainly accumulate on higher ground above 250 metres, mainly over the Sperrins during the morning, with little if any lying snow.

There will be some spells of heavy rain affecting southern parts of England during Wednesday and overnight into Thursday, whilst some snow is also likely over higher ground, mainly during Wednesday night.

This will be accompanied by strong east to northeasterly winds which could exacerbate the impact in places. Large waves could affect some east-facing coats, particularly along the English channel.

The Met Office has advised residents to prepare flood kits filled with torches, batteries, mobile phone power packs and other essential items.

Despite a period of rain and gloomy weather, the temperatures are expected to pick up again towards the weekend, reaching highs of 14C in Exeter on Saturday, according to Met Office.

More follows...