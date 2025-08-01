Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Storm Floris set to batter UK with ‘unseasonably strong’ 85mph winds, Met Office warns

Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued across most of the country on Monday and Tuesday

Tom Watling
Friday 01 August 2025 05:54 EDT
Comments

Storm Floris has been named and is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds to the UK next week, the Met Office said.

The strongest winds are most likely across Scotland during Monday afternoon and night, with gusts of up to 85mph possible along exposed coasts and hills.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is also expected, with transport disruption expected.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in