Storm Floris has been named and is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds to the UK next week, the Met Office said.
The strongest winds are most likely across Scotland during Monday afternoon and night, with gusts of up to 85mph possible along exposed coasts and hills.
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.
Heavy rain is also expected, with transport disruption expected.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
