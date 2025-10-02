Met Office issues more weather warnings as Storm Amy approaches UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The remnants of Hurricane Humberto and Imelda are bringing a storm to the UK this week, as the first of many weather warnings has come into force.

Patchy, dense fog has fallen at the bottom of the country on Thursday morning, in areas of East Midlands, East of England, London and South East England, South West England, and West Midlands, where there is expected to be reduced visibility and some potential travel disruption.

The yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office at 7.15am and will lift at 10am.

Scotland is also gearing up for poor weather on Thursday, with a yellow weather warning in place from 5pm with heavy rain expected for areas in Central, Tayside and Fife, and Strathclyde.

open image in gallery Areas of Scotland and south-west England will see the first of the bad weather ( The Met Office )

It comes a day before Storm Amy, the first named storm of the season, is expected to arrive on Friday. It is expected to develop rapidly and bring winds reaching 50 to 60mph inland in northern Britain, and 70 to 80mph in other places, with stronger gusts on exposed coasts and hills.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take, the system will bring gale force winds across northern and western regions.”

The strongest winds will be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, which the Met Office said will be most persistent across parts of Scotland.

“The storm’s evolution is being closely monitored, with its development influenced by the remnants of Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda over the tropical Atlantic,” the Met Office said.

“These systems have accelerated the jet stream, contributing to the formation and intensification of Storm Amy.”

open image in gallery Storm Amy is expected to hit the UK on Friday ( PA Wire )

Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office

Today

Widely cloudy in the north and west with spells of rain becoming widespread, persistent, and heavy by the afternoon. Drier in the southeast with some sunshine, though turning cloudy through the afternoon. Increasingly windy with gales possible in the west.

Tonight

Windy with rain spreading eastwards, clearing all but the Northern Isles and far southeast by dawn. Drier with more settled conditions to follow as winds briefly ease. Mild for most.

Friday

A briefly settled morning, before Storm Amy moves in rapidly from the west. Widely windy by the afternoon with severe gales in the north and heavy outbreaks of rain.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Windy on Saturday with coastal gales and blustery showers or longer spells of rain. Winds slowly easing from Sunday, with sunshine and showers into the new working week. Feeling fresh.