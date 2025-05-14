Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Starmer faces Badenoch at PMQs after immigration crackdown backlash

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 14 May 2025 06:48 EDT
Watch live as Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at PMQs on Wednesday (14 May), as he continues to face criticism for his “island of stranger speech”.

The prime minister faced backlash from members of his own party after his speech unveiling the government’s new immigration measures was compared to inflammatory rhetoric used by Enoch Powell in his “rivers of blood” speech.

Downing Street was forced to deny the comparison and said Sir Keir “completely rejects” the suggestions he echoed Powell, and stands by his words.

“We completely reject that comparison,” the prime minister’s spokesperson told reporters.

“The Prime Minister rejects those comparisons and absolutely stands behind the argument he was making that migrants make a massive contribution to our country, but migration needs to be controlled.”

He will face questions in the Commons at noon, the majority from the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who criticised Sir Keir and said Labour doesn’t believe in secure borders.

