UK politics live: Starmer accused of ‘hostile environment on steroids’ in immigration clampdown
PM has faced backlash for the language he used in the speech setting out plans to crack down on legal migration
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of creating a “hostile environment on steroids”, as he continues to face backlash for language he used in his “island of strangers” speech.
The prime minister has been warned that the government’s new immigration measures will fuel an “exodus” of migrant nurses.
A survey by the Royal College of Nursing of 3,000 migrant nurses found more than four in 10 internationally educated nurses are planning to leave the country - with 40 per cent of these having said immigration policies impacted their decision.
“This situation is bad enough, but now the government's cruel measures could do great damage to key services,” RCN’s general secretary Professor Nicola Ranger, said. “Closing the care worker visa route and making migrant nursing staff wait longer to access vital benefits is the hostile environment on steroids.”
It comes as Downing Street said Sir Keir “completely rejects” suggestions he echoed Enoch Powell in a major speech on immigration, and stands by his words.
The PM is likely to face questions over the inflammatory comments at Prime Minister’s Questions later today, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch saying Labour doesn’t believe in secure borders.
Starmer’s immigration plans aren’t just mean-spirited, they’re anti-growth
So, what are we to make of Keir Starmer’s “serious, pragmatic” reforms of migration rules?
Making it harder for people to come to this country to work and study may bring down immigration numbers – but it will also be economically counterproductive, says Jonathan Portes.
Read the full comment piece here:
Starmer’s immigration plans aren’t just mean-spirited, they’re anti-growth
Starmer to face tough questions at PMQs today
Sir Keir Starmer is set to face tough questions during Prime Minister’s Questions later today.
The prime minister has faced backlash from all sides - including from members of his own party - this week.
After unveiling the government’s new immigration reforms, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised Sir Keir and said Labour doesn’t believe in secure borders.
Union bosses and some Labour MPs have also criticised the prime minister for rhetoric used during his speech on Monday.
Starmer ‘completely rejects’ claims he echoed Enoch Powell in migration speech
Sir Keir Starmer “completely rejects” suggestions he echoed Enoch Powell in a major speech on immigration, and stands by his words, Downing Street has said.
Sir Keir warned the UK risked becoming an “island of strangers” if migration controls were not tightened, in the speech setting out plans to crack down on legal migration into the UK on Monday.
Critics, including backbench Labour MPs, have raised concerns about the language, with some comparing it to a similar passage from Mr Powell’s infamous 1968 “rivers of blood” speech.
“We completely reject that comparison,” he told reporters.
“The Prime Minister rejects those comparisons and absolutely stands behind the argument he was making that migrants make a massive contribution to our country, but migration needs to be controlled.”
Immigration measures will fuel ‘exodus’ of migrant nurses, union warns
Thousands of migrant nursing staff are ready to leave the UK, with new Government measures aimed at curbing immigration set to accelerate the “exodus”, a union boss has warned.
A survey by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) of 3,000 migrant nurses found more than four in 10 (42 per cent) internationally educated nurses are planning to leave the country.
Of those, 70% said this was down to pay, while 40% said immigration policies impacted their decision.
The report also found that of the nurses planning to leave, two thirds intend to move to a place that is not their home country.
