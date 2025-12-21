Starmer has his final call of 2025 with Donald Trump to discuss Ukraine and Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to US President Donald Trump for what will likely be their final phone call of 2025.

The two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine, the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the appointment of a new ambassador to Washington DC when they spoke on Sunday afternoon, according to No 10.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this afternoon. The two leaders began by reflecting on the war in Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister updated on work by the Coalition of the Willing to support any peace deal and ensure a just and lasting end to the hostilities.

“Turning to the Middle East, the leaders discussed the situation on the ground in Gaza.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump during a press conference at Chequers, near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

The prime minister also updated Trump on the appointment of the new British Ambassador to the U.S., Dr Christian Turner, before wishing each other a Merry Christmas.

The appointment of Mr Turner will “further deepen the relationship between the two countries”, the Prime Minister is said to have told Mr Trump, who spoke to Sir Keir from Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Florida.

Veteran diplomat Mr Turner, currently the UK’s permanent representative to the United Nations, will take the job vacated by Lord Mandelson, who was sacked by Sir Keir in September after the extent of his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was revealed.

Sir Keir has cultivated a strong personal relationship with Trump and he usually goes out of his way to avoid speaking negatively of the US president.

But recently the prime minister said he would not allow someone talk to his daughter in the way Trump spoke to a reporter and used the language “quiet piggy”.

The US president had made the offensive remark on board Air Force One last month to reporter Catherine Lucey when she tried to ask him a question relating to Epstein before the US president started to wave a finger in her face.

The call comes after the US said it would offer Ukraine Nato-style protections, with Trump claiming they are “closer now than we have been, ever” towards an agreement on a peace deal for Ukraine.

Kremlin official, Kirill Dmitriev, said peace plan talks with the US were pressing on "constructively" in Florida after he met with US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in Miami on Saturday.

The US president was also involved in brokering the deal between Israel and Hamas, which promised to end Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the return of all the hostages, which have been returned. But authorities in Gaza say nearly 400 people, including children, have been killed by Israeli gunfire since the ceasefire was put in place.