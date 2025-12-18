Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said he would not let someone talk to his daughter in the way US President Donald Trump spoke to a reporter.

Speaking on Loose Women, Myleene Klass said: “One of our closest allies, shall we say, recently used language ‘quiet piggy’.

“Would you allow for someone to speak to your daughter, your wife, your colleagues in the way that Trump spoke to a female journalist?”

Sir Keir responded: “No, I wouldn’t, I absolutely wouldn’t, I would call it out.“But I would also say part of the stuff we’re doing with teenagers is talking about behaviours they might not think are problematic but in fact are.”

The comment is a rare public criticism of the US president by the UK prime minister who has previously gone out of his way to avoid attacking Trump.

But it came as Sir Keir was launching his government’s new strategy on tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG) today with £20 million going to help teachers in all secondary schools in England dealing with misogyny and promoting health sexual relationships.

The strategy specifically aims to take on toxic masculine role models and has named the misogynist social media influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate who has previously been praised by Nigel Farage and had discussions with Trump’s son Barron.

