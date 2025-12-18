Starmer says he wouldn’t let someone talk to his daughter the way Trump spoke to reporter
Sir Keir Starmer has said he would not let someone talk to his daughter in the way US President Donald Trump spoke to a reporter.
Speaking on Loose Women, Myleene Klass said: “One of our closest allies, shall we say, recently used language ‘quiet piggy’.
“Would you allow for someone to speak to your daughter, your wife, your colleagues in the way that Trump spoke to a female journalist?”
Sir Keir responded: “No, I wouldn’t, I absolutely wouldn’t, I would call it out.“But I would also say part of the stuff we’re doing with teenagers is talking about behaviours they might not think are problematic but in fact are.”
The comment is a rare public criticism of the US president by the UK prime minister who has previously gone out of his way to avoid attacking Trump.
But it came as Sir Keir was launching his government’s new strategy on tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG) today with £20 million going to help teachers in all secondary schools in England dealing with misogyny and promoting health sexual relationships.
The strategy specifically aims to take on toxic masculine role models and has named the misogynist social media influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate who has previously been praised by Nigel Farage and had discussions with Trump’s son Barron.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
