Independent readers are divided following a row in Birmingham which saw St George’s flags attached to lampposts and painted on several roundabouts.

While some saw the use of the flags as part of a far-right hijacking of national symbols, others insisted it should not be treated as inherently xenophobic.

Some commenters argued that patriotism was better expressed through defending British institutions such as the NHS, BBC, rule of law and libraries, rather than tying flags to lampposts or vandalising public property.

Others warned that associating the St George’s Cross with groups like the EDL or Tommy Robinson risks deepening division in communities.

Comparisons were drawn with Scotland and Wales, where national flags are widely flown without controversy, and with Switzerland, where flag-flying is seen as community-minded rather than political.

A number of readers called for reclaiming the flag as a positive symbol of unity, while others cautioned that vandalism and unauthorised displays are simply not the way to do it.

Here’s what you had to say:

Saint George’s flag and forgotten history

If they knew anything at all, then they would be hoisting Saint George’s Flag in the Palestinian cause, including in solidarity with the Palestine Action defendants. It is amazing how many people assume that because there is a legend about Saint George, then he himself must be a purely legendary figure. He is not. The Tomb of Saint George has become a shadow of its former self in his maternal hometown, which is now known as Lod, and which is the location of Israel’s principal airport. But at what those involved insist is also his birthplace against the stronger claims of Cappadocia, it was once a major focus of unity between Christians and Muslims in devotion to the Patron Saint of Palestine, Lebanon and Egypt before, and as much as, the Patron Saint of England and a very large number of other places. But three-quarters of those who practised that devotion were violently expelled in 1948.

Before Euro 96, although nearly everyone incorrectly called it something else, the English regarded the Union Flag as their national flag without complication. It was not even a question. In my childhood, no one would have had any idea what the Saint George’s flag was outside certain ecclesiastical circles that were obscure even in the 1980s, but around which I did happen to grow up.

The 1966 World Cup final is probably on YouTube. Check which flag most of the English fans were waving. The present Medieval revival was initiated 30 years later.

David Lindsay

Patriotism is not about flags

Here is the thing. When I see the flag of St George being flaunted, I often find that such people do not actually know very much about this country, far less love it.

The flag is merely a symbol, there is no point being loyal to a symbol. If you want to show your patriotism then you may want to try defending the principles this country was founded on. You might want to defend the institutions that are uniquely British and the institutions that are the personification of this country.

The NHS is uniquely British. The right wing hate the NHS because it represents British values. They say 'it has not been copied’. If that was true, then that would mean it represents the epitome of our culture: to provide the best possible healthcare, free at the point of need, irrespective of ability to pay, funded by general taxation.

The BBC is uniquely British and created on British values.

You could also try defending libraries.

You could defend vaccines.

The rule of law.

Parliamentary democracy.

Our legal system.

Our role in creating the ECHR. Our education system.

Our policing system.

Flags on streetlights? That is not British. When did we ever have flags on streetlights? When did we adopt the reverence that the Yanks have for the flag?

True patriots do not support or take part in lynch mobs. True patriots support vaccines and recognise climate change as a threat. This country is a haven of science, not Flat Earth conspiracy theories.

No one is impressed by tying a flag to a lamppost. Anyone can do that.

Jim987

Standing up to government

Flying the flag has very little to do with dividing communities but more for standing up to the very one-sided views of government/councils. It is more to show that people are tired of being treated as perpetual wrongdoers in their own country, where minorities and their laws are tolerated above our own.

Kris4r2

Double standards on flags

As a Scot I see the flying of the Saltire regularly criticised as being 'unpatriotic' and xenophobic, in that we should fly the 'Union' flag instead since we live in the UK.

Why are the Scots condemned, while the likes of the EDL and its spin-offs fly the 'English' equivalent and claim they're just being 'patriotic'...?

I think 'double standards' applies here.

ScoobytheDog

Welsh pride in the flag

Scores of Welsh flags all over Wales. Does nothing but help bring a sense of national pride and community. The English should similarly fly their flags far and wide.

TWBall

Rules and regulations

Is it the "flying of flags" that has caused the controversy, or their removal?

There are rules and regulations concerning what flags can and cannot be flown.

Councils are acting correctly in taking down flags that "break regulations".

They may owe an explanation as to why some were removed more promptly than others.

DBlenkinsop

Claiming the flag back

There’s a vicious circle of councils banning the English flag – seen as racist – which strangely, by banning, actually enhances that belief. We need to claim the flag back. It is the flag of the country of England after all. Why not fly it alongside other flags or… ban all flags full stop.

theSpycatcher

National culture first

I have lived in several counties and flying the national or country flag is about unity and embracing the culture.

It’s nothing to do with racism or xenophobia. It’s about bringing back our identity, our national pride in our United Kingdom. We should be flying all the flags – England, Wales, Scotland and the Union flag – and people should be proud of our nation and our history.

If people from different cultures that have come to the UK don’t like it, then they should ask if they are in the right place. No council should be demanding our flags removed – that’s an act of national cowardice on the part of government. It’s time to put our indigenous cultural history first.

We welcome other cultures into our fold but they have to respect our ways first. Our weak political leaders have been afraid of putting the UK first – this has to stop. Just as we have to stop putting other nations’ issues before our own.

Greebo2

Flag hijacking and extremism

This is not patriotism. It is mass hijacking of the St George flag taking us back to National Front days. Being proud of our country does not mean being scared of people from other countries. Loving England doesn't involve attacking migrants.

avidmidlandsreader

It’s our flag

It's our flag. It's not about xenophobia, it's not about immigrants. It's just our flag.

Are you popping across to Northern Ireland and having a word with them? Or Scotland? Or Wales? Good luck to you if you try!

As for the roundabouts... vandalism? Are you kidding me? Why would they have to be repainted? You know what a roundabout is for, don't you? You're not going to get confused because there's a bit of other coloured paint on it.

Judging by the way they quickly fade it will all be worn out soon anyway.

In the meantime, enjoy your country's flag. And I mean everyone. If you live here, even if it’s been just for a little while, or many generations, it's your flag as much as it is mine.

Nobodylistens

Flags are everywhere in Switzerland

Flags are everywhere in Switzerland – the national flag plus the cantons. If a country of eight million does it, why can’t we with our great history?

Here’s an idea. Paint the St George’s cross, Saltire, Welsh Dragon, Northern Irish cross in a pothole near you and watch the council come round and repair it within 24 hours.

VonGenschler

The Swiss difference

My wife and family are part Swiss. Lots of flags on properties or statutory buildings. Firstly, the Swiss flag has never been associated with football thuggery or the likes of the NF or BNP in Switzerland.

Secondly, the Swiss abide strongly by community rules and conventions. If you started attaching unpermitted flags to public property – lampposts with cable ties or painting roundabouts – you’d be reported by the community and fined. It would be viewed as a locally undemocratic act and vandalism.

Herbacious

