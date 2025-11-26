London warehouse still alight after fire tore through building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire that engulfed a London warehouse was brought under control overnight, but pockets of fire remain as emergency services work to establish its cause.

Around 150 firefighters and 25 fire engines responded to the blaze in a two-storey structure consisting of a warehouse and retail space on Bridge Road in Southall, just before 9am on Tuesday.

A major incident was declared at 12.20pm on Tuesday because of the “suspected presence of fireworks and cylinders being stored within the structure” and all firefighters at the scene withdrew to a safe distance, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Three-quarters of the building was alight at the height of the incident, while a nearby school and block of flats were evacuated as a safety precaution.

People living nearby were advised to keep their doors and windows closed, and plumes of smoke were visible across west London.

The large fire at a warehouse and retail space on Bridge Road in Southall pictured on Tuesday ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Speaking at the scene on Tuesday, assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne, the brigade's incident commander, said: “As crews carried out firefighting operations, explosions were reported at the scene.

“These explosions likely involved cylinders and fireworks stored in the affected structure. As a result, a major incident was declared, with additional firefighters requested to attend the scene.

“Neighbouring properties, including three schools and a residential block have been evacuated as a precaution whilst crews respond.”

LFB issued an update on Wednesday morning, saying: “The fire on Bridge Road, Southall, is under control.

“The brigade has reduced its presence at the site, and firefighters are working to fully extinguish the remaining pockets of fire in the structure. There are no reports of any injuries.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and Metropolitan Police Service.”