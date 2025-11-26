London warehouse still alight after fire tore through building
Plumes of smoke were visible across west London at the height of the blaze
A fire that engulfed a London warehouse was brought under control overnight, but pockets of fire remain as emergency services work to establish its cause.
Around 150 firefighters and 25 fire engines responded to the blaze in a two-storey structure consisting of a warehouse and retail space on Bridge Road in Southall, just before 9am on Tuesday.
A major incident was declared at 12.20pm on Tuesday because of the “suspected presence of fireworks and cylinders being stored within the structure” and all firefighters at the scene withdrew to a safe distance, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).
Three-quarters of the building was alight at the height of the incident, while a nearby school and block of flats were evacuated as a safety precaution.
People living nearby were advised to keep their doors and windows closed, and plumes of smoke were visible across west London.
Speaking at the scene on Tuesday, assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne, the brigade's incident commander, said: “As crews carried out firefighting operations, explosions were reported at the scene.
“These explosions likely involved cylinders and fireworks stored in the affected structure. As a result, a major incident was declared, with additional firefighters requested to attend the scene.
“Neighbouring properties, including three schools and a residential block have been evacuated as a precaution whilst crews respond.”
LFB issued an update on Wednesday morning, saying: “The fire on Bridge Road, Southall, is under control.
“The brigade has reduced its presence at the site, and firefighters are working to fully extinguish the remaining pockets of fire in the structure. There are no reports of any injuries.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and Metropolitan Police Service.”
