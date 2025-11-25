Around 100 firefighters battle blaze at retail park
Pictures show huge plumes of smoke seen across west London
A huge fire has broken out at a city retail park in west London.
Thick plumes of smoke can be seen for miles as fire crews work to tackle the blaze on Bridge Road in Southall.
Firefighters from Southall, Heston and Ealing responded to the blaze just before 9am this morning, after receiving 50 calls.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said 25 fire engines and 150 firefighters are currently responding to the fire.
The fire broke out in a two storey building consisting of a warehouse and a retail space, with about three-quarters of the structure currently alight, according to LFB.
Pictures from the scene show a thick plume of smoke rising above the skyline. However, the cause of the fire is still unknown.
“Residents in the local area are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the large amount of smoke being produced by the incident. Traffic in the area will also be impacted as crews respond,” The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
“The Brigade's Control Officers have taken over 50 calls reporting the fire, with the first received at 0855. Crews from Southall, Heston, Ealing and surrounding fire stations have been sent to the scene.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments