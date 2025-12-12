Tap water now safe for thousands of Kent residents after recent ‘boil notice’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Water supplied to tens of thousands of properties in Kent no longer requires boiling before consumption after water quality issues were resolved.

South East Water (SEW) confirmed on Friday the lifting of its "boil water notice" for around 24,000 homes and businesses in and around Tunbridge Wells, who had been affected since November 29.

The utility company has assured residents their tap water is now safe, after implementing changes to its treatment processes and flushing the network.

The initial disruption stemmed from a "water quality issue" at the Pembury Water Treatment Works, which led to a supply shutdown before undrinkable water was restored for non-potable uses such as flushing toilets and showering.

Affected customers will receive compensation for the supply interruption and the boil water notice.

Kent County Council (KCC) has also stood down its major incident response, declared on December 3, but the authority’s leader vowed to keep pushing for a thorough investigation to prevent it happening again.

The initial disruption stemmed from a "water quality issue" at the Pembury Water Treatment Works ( Gareth Fuller/PA )

Linden Kemkaran said: “Not having access to clean running water for up to six days, then having to boil water for essential use, is in this day and age beyond disgraceful.

“As well as making daily life extremely difficult for communities, including schools and care homes that KCC is responsible for, it’s had a real impact on local businesses – and threatened the viability of the local economy.

“I’m now seriously concerned standard compensation levels will not be enough to cover losses incurred. On behalf of Tunbridge Wells residents and businesses I will continue to push in the strongest terms for fair and proper compensation.”

She said the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee has called SEW to attend an evidence session next year.

“I will also continue to call for a thorough investigation into what happened here, including the adequacy of South East Water’s response in light of repeated failures in recent years,” Ms Kemkaran continued.

“A situation like this must never happen again.”

The Consumer Council for Water, an independent body representing water consumers across England and Wales, previously called for a thorough investigation into the incident.