Sculpture of soldier created on First World War front line to go under the hammer

A bronze sculpture, crafted by a Scottish soldier on the First World War front lines, is set for auction during Remembrance week.

The bronze statue, titled 'The Gunner', was originally modelled in clay by artilleryman Alexander Carrick during his active service in 1917. Gunner Carrick, from Musselburgh, West Lothian, operated eight-inch howitzers while serving with the 30th (Siege) Battery, Royal Garrison Artillery, on the Western Front.

The sculpture depicts a man handling a shell for one of the weapons. The clay model was sent back to Scotland to be cast in bronze.

The son of a blacksmith, Mr Carrick trained at the Edinburgh College of Art and was an apprentice to a sculptor, William Birnie Rhind, a renowned figure of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

'The Gunner' was first exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy in 1918 while Mr Carrick was still serving in Belgium, later shown in Glasgow, Aberdeen, and London’s Royal Academy in 1922.

Only two other examples of the work are known to exist: one is retained by the artist’s descendants; another was sold at Sotheby’s auctioneers in 1994.

The sculpture will be offered in Olympia Auctions’ European Works of Art, Objects & Silver sale on 19 November, with an estimate of £1,500-£2,500.

Olympia Auctions specialist Matthew Barton, said: “I feel honoured to present this powerful bronze of The Gunner by the Scottish sculptor Alexander Carrick.

“It is the season of remembrance and this figure is an emotive testament to the artist’s personal experience of the First World War.

“The maquette was first modelled by Carrick in Belgian clay, when he was an artilleryman himself and serving at the front, in support of the Ypres Salient.

“The figure was then sent home for casting in bronze, to be exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy in 1918, all whilst Carrick was still fighting in the war in Belgium.”

Mr Carrick died in 1966, aged 83.

Meanwhile, Prince William will emphasise the significance of wearing a red poppy and declare that “remembrance is for everyone”.

His address will be broadcast during the Royal British Legion’s virtual Remembrance Assembly on Tuesday morning.

Later, William will join the King and Queen at Windsor Castle where a reception will honour veterans who served in the Pacific during the Second World War.

The event, which the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester will also attend, continues the commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan).