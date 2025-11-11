Prince William urges youth to wear red poppy to honour troops

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales is set to deliver a video message to young people across the UK for Armistice Day.

William will emphasise the significance of wearing a red poppy and declare that “remembrance is for everyone”.

His address will be broadcast during the Royal British Legion’s virtual Remembrance Assembly on Tuesday morning.

The event will connect children aged 9-14 in schools, libraries, and other learning environments nationwide.

In his message, the prince says: “Armistice Day is an important time for us to stop and reflect – it is a reminder that remembrance is for everyone.

“When we remember, we connect with service in a personal way.”

open image in gallery William, pictured with wife Kate, will speak about the importance of wearing a poppy ( PA Wire )

William’s message goes on to say: “We learn from the courage of others, and we carry their stories forward, so they are not forgotten.

“It’s not just about the past – it’s about shaping who we become in the future.

“Remembrance teaches us empathy, resilience and responsibility.

“And when we wear a red poppy or take a moment of silence, we are saying, ‘Thank you. We have not forgotten, and we will not forget’.”

William will encourage young people to remember veterans and serving members of the armed forces alike.

“Through my own military experience, as well as through my work in connection with units across the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force, I have seen first-hand the hard work, dedication and duty the armed forces carry out to ensure we are protected,” his message will say.

open image in gallery William with his father Charles and brother Harry at a 2017 Remembrance Day event ( PA Media )

“Coming together for remembrance is a vital way to honour those whose service keeps us safe.

“Even today, as we continue to face a number of conflicts across the world, we honour those who have gone before us, and those who are serving now.

“Their memories matter, their lives matter, and they remind us to be respectful, kind, brave and thoughtful every day.”

The online learning event created in partnership with the National Literacy Trust will be accessible on YouTube or Zoom from 10.25am, and includes a two-minute silence at 11am, the RBL said.

It will also include first-hand testimonies from Second World War veterans, including 101-year-old George Durrant, who served in Burma from 1944 in the Intelligence Corps, and 100-year-old Prince Albert Jacob, who joined the Royal Air Force aged 17 and travelled to the US and Britain to repair planes.

Meanwhile the Princess of Wales will attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, which will begin at 10.45am with a two-minute silence at 11am, followed by a wreath laying on the Armed Forces Memorial.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales during a Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London

The service will feature the reading of a specially commissioned poem by the arboretum’s poet in residence, Arji Manuelpillai.

“A Sonnet For Us All captures the stories etched into the hundreds of memorials within the National Memorial Arboretum, it invites people to listen, reflect and consider the emotion that was the inspiration for these sculptures,” Mr Manuelpillai said.

“These human connections, and the gentle responsibility to carry love forward, are themes that resonate not only with me, but also with HRH The Princess of Wales, for whom the importance of service and compassion lies especially close to the heart.”

Once the service has concluded, Kate will view newly dedicated names on the Armed Forces Memorial before meeting veterans in attendance at the service, the arboretum said.

Later on Tuesday, William will join the King and Queen at Windsor Castle where a reception will honour veterans who served in the Pacific during the Second World War.

The event, which the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester will also attend, continues the commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan).