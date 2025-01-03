You can be fined thousands for breaking these snow driving rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Large parts of the UK are braced for a cold snap, with the Met Office saying that temperatures could fall as low as minus 8C on Thursday in rural Scotland and northern England.

Driving in cold conditions presents a number of hazards, too, and there are many things you should avoid if you’re planning on getting behind the wheel on snowy, wintery roads.

One of the best ways to keep yourself out of harm’s way during tricky driving conditions is by staying at home. Of course, if you really need to be somewhere then this isn’t an option, but if you’re unsure of your abilities or feel stressed by the prospect of driving in snowy weather then it’s always better to hang up the keys and stay put.

If you do need to travel, then consider if it’s essential and worth the potential risk.

Don’t be tempted to drive with a half-cleared windscreen

If you’re in a hurry to get going then it can be tempting to clear a portion of your iced-over windscreen and use that as a way to see out. However, this is extremely dangerous – you should wait for your windscreen to defrost entirely before you set off. Make sure that your side windows, rear screen and wing mirrors are all cleared before you leave, too.

Plus, if you don’t clear your windscreen properly you could be fined for dangerous driving – risking a penalty of up to £2,500 in the most severe instances.

Don’t leave snow on the roof of your car when driving

If the area you live in has experienced a big delivery of snow, then it’s likely that a lot of it will have collected on the roof of your car too. While you might think that this would just breeze off in a flurry as you drive away, sub-zero temperatures can often see snow compact and freeze solid on a car’s roof, creating a potential hazard.

open image in gallery Driving a car at winter with snow in the road

A big slab of frozen snow could easily crack the windscreen of a car travelling behind you. Though there’s no specific law covering the issue, you could be fined for offences such as ‘driving without due consideration’ if it was found that the snow on your roof caused an accident.

Don’t try to use your wipers to de-frost your car’s windscreen

When you get into your car on a frosty morning it might seem like a good idea to activate its windscreen wipers as a way to clear away the ice. However, during sub-zero temperatures, the wipers can quickly freeze solid, so switching them on will simply burn out the motors and could cause some expensive damage.

Instead, gently lift the wiper arms away from the screen to free them from the ice, or spray a small amount of de-icer onto them as a way of making sure they’re frost-free.

Avoid using boiling water to de-ice your screen

Again, if you’re in a hurry then pouring boiling water from the kettle onto your car’s frosty windscreen might seem like a good idea. The reality is quite the opposite, however, as doing so could cause your screen to crack as it changes from one extreme temperature to another. If your windscreen has any stone chips, then doing this could make them worse, too.

Plus, if it’s still below 0C outside then this boiling water could easily freeze and cause your car’s wipers to seize up. Instead, use a dedicated de-icer and a scraper to clear your car’s screen.

Don’t leave your car unattended while it is running

When it’s cold outside, the last thing you want to be doing is standing in the freezing air waiting for your car to defrost. But even though it might be an appealing option to leave your car running to defrost while you wait inside, it’s something which is best avoided. A car running outside a home is an open invitation for thieves, so you’re better off staying with your vehicle at all times instead.

Plus, leaving an engine idling outside isn’t any good for the environment so de-ice your car by hand instead.