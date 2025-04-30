Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of thousands of homes across the UK could be left without hot water and heating this year, campaign groups have warned.

Around 300,000 properties could still have the old-style Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) system, which is used to control heating and hot water, after it is switched off on 1 July.

These homes have been urged to upgrade to smart electricity meters as soon as possible to avoid being disconnected or having to pay extortionate bills.

Around 1,000 new meters are being installed every day in the 430,000 households which currently have the old RTS system as of the end of March, but activists say this is not enough to replace them all in time, leaving hundreds of thousands still without new meters as the date approaches.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “There is a very real risk that over 300,000 households will find their RTS meter stops working properly come 1 July 2025.

open image in gallery Around 1,000 new smart meters are being installed every day in the 430,000 households which still have the old RTS system ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

“With pressures on the replacement programme growing and with limited engineer availability, especially in rural areas, there’s a real risk of prolonged disruption, particularly for vulnerable households.

“Government, regulators and energy firms need to face up to the looming crisis and ramp up efforts to help people switch.”

Customers may also lose the ability to access cheaper off-peak tariffs and could face inaccurate or inconsistent billing. And in some cases, the meters may stop working properly altogether, the coalition warned.

Frazer Scott, chief executive of Energy Action Scotland, added: “Time and time again consumers are left in the dark by the government and an energy industry failing to deliver on its promises to deliver improvements.

“Let’s not forget that many of these firms are making significant profits from customers and yet their customers, including many vulnerable people, may be left without working heating and hot water or facing the prospect of spiralling costs in just a few weeks time.

“The impact of failure in the switchover process on the health and wellbeing of people across Scotland don’t bear thinking about.”

A Department of Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “The technology behind the Radio Teleswitch Service is reaching the end of its operational life and is due to be switched off from June 2025.

“Industry must work urgently to continue to increase the pace of replacements. We are supporting Ofgem and energy suppliers to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible for consumers.”

An Ofgem spokesperson said: “The RTS upgrade programme is an urgent consumer welfare issue and Ofgem is determined to explore every avenue to ensure that customers are protected when this ageing 40-year-old technology is phased out from 30 June 2025.

“Ofgem set up a taskforce alongside Energy UK, bringing together suppliers and the wider sector to accelerate the rate of meter upgrades to its highest level yet, and solve complex technical barriers posed in certain remote regions.

“In recent weeks we have seen evidence of suppliers significantly stepping up their activity in these remote areas, such as the Highlands and Islands of Scotland, and solutions to improve smart meter connectivity in the north have been launched.

“So we urge any customers who may have previously struggled to get their RTS meter replaced to please contact their supplier again to arrange an appointment.

“Ofgem has also demanded action plans from every supplier, which we are scrutinising on an ongoing basis to ensure that robust contingencies are in place to protect any customers who remain on RTS meters after the phased switch-off process begins.”