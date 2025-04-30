More than 300,000 homes at risk of electricity disruption from July 1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 300,000 homes are at risk of losing their hot water and heating when their electricity meters are switched off on June 30, the industry has said.

Energy companies have admitted that current rates of replacement mean it is likely that thousands of Radio Teleswitching System (RTS) meters will not have been upgraded before the technology is switched off.

The RTS system – used by older electricity meters to control heating and hot water – uses a longwave radio frequency to switch between peak and off-peak rates.

However the technology is becoming obsolete and energy companies have a deadline to change their customers’ meters by June 30.

A spokesman for Energy UK, which represents energy firms, said that, at the end of March, 430,000 households remained on an RTS meter and more than 1,000 were being replaced each day.

Campaigners said this implies that more than 300,000 households could be left with a meter which does not work from July 1.

Most homes have standard meters and will not be affected, whether or not they have a smart meter.

Ned Hammond, Energy UK’s deputy director for customers, told BBC Radio 4’s You And Yours programme that the rate of replacement is rising, but added: “Obviously we’d need to increase from there significantly still to replace all the meters by the end of June.”

Asked whether it is impossible to get every RTS meter switched over by June 30, he said: “I wouldn’t want to say impossible – but clearly very, very difficult to get to that point.”

Industry regulator Ofgem has said the risks associated with not having a functioning meter include heating and hot water left continually on or off, electric storage heaters charging at the wrong time of day, possibly leading to higher bills, and the supplier being unable to confirm electricity usage during peak or off-peak times.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition has written to the watchdog and the Government to raise concerns about the pace and communication of the meter replacement effort.

The coalition said the replacement programme is falling dangerously behind schedule, with energy suppliers unable to meet existing targets and thousands of customers – especially in rural Scotland – still without a plan for replacement.

The letter reads: “Based on our members’ conversations with energy suppliers, we estimate that, in Scotland alone, tens of thousands of RTS meters are yet to be addressed, leaving many consumers in limbo.”

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Our member organisations across the country will continue to do all they can to support the transition and raise awareness of the switch, but urgent action is now required.

“There is a very real risk that over 300,000 households will find their RTS meter stops working properly come 1 July 2025.

“With pressures on the replacement programme growing and with limited engineer availability, especially in rural areas, there’s a real risk of prolonged disruption, particularly for vulnerable households.

“Government, regulators and energy firms need to face up to the looming crisis and ramp up efforts to help people switch.

“At the same time we now need to ensure contingency measures are in place for those who do not make the deadline and require energy suppliers to ensure fair metering and billing practices.”

According to Ofgem, you may have an RTS meter if:

– Your home has a separate switch box near your meter with a Radio Teleswitch label on it;

– Your home is heated using electricity or storage heaters;

– There is no gas supply to your area;

– You get cheaper energy at different times of day, for example, on an Economy 7 tariff;

– If you haven’t been contacted, Ofgem recommends contacting your supplier to arrange the replacement;

– However, beware if someone contacts you claiming you need to pay to change your meter because it is likely to be a scam.