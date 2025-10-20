Man and woman arrested by police investigating rape of Sikh woman are bailed
A 49-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were arrested on Friday on suspicion of two counts of rape.
Two people have been bailed by police after being arrested in connection with two separate allegations of rape, including a "racially aggravated" attack on a Sikh woman.
West Midlands Police said a 65-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man who were arrested on Friday on suspicion of two counts of rape have been bailed with conditions pending further investigation.
The force said inquiries into the “racially-aggravated” rape on Tame Road, Oldbury, on September 9 and a rape at Hurst Green Park in Halesowen on October 16 are progressing.
Both victims are being supported by specialist officers.
The attack on a Sikh woman in an area of grassland led to protests and vigils involving members of the local community.
The second attack is not being treated as racially aggravated.
West Midlands Police said a team of officers are conducting inquires, reviewing CCTV footage and examining forensic evidence, while increased patrols are continuing around Tame Road and Hurst Green Park.
Anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage, or any other information is being asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting log 798 of September 9 and 4711 of October 16.
Information can also be submitted to the major incident public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25C17-PO1.