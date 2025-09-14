Sikh woman raped in ‘brutal and racist’ attack speaks out as police hunt two men

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Sikh woman who was raped in what is being treated as a racially motivated attack has spoken out to thank people for their support.

West Midlands Police are searching for two men following the woman in her 20s, who told officers a racist remark was made during the assault.

The Sikh Federation UK said the perpetrators allegedly told the woman “You don’t belong in this country, get out,” during the attack on Tuesday morning.

The Federation described the incident, which took place in the Tame Road area of Oldbury, as a “brutal racist and sexual attack where a young Sikh woman has been viciously beaten and raped”.

The incident has raised concerns by the Sikh community about the “current racist political environment” in the UK.

On Saturday, the woman, who remains anonymous, issued a statement through Sikh Youth UK, thanking everyone for their “love and support”.

"We are going through a lot, but the strength and kindness shown by the right people in the community has been incredible and I can't thank them enough for being my voice,” the statement read.

"I would never wish this on anyone. All I was doing was going about my day on my way to work, and what has happened has deeply affected us."

She said the police are “doing their best” to find those responsible and added: “There has been so much love and support, and I am truly humbled. I want to personally thank my family, Sikh Youth UK who have been so supportive, the local Gurdwara committees and Sikh orgs, and everyone in my community who has stood by me.

"I cannot thank you enough for helping me get through this difficult time."

Dabinderjit Singh, the lead executive for political engagement at the Sikh Federation UK, said the attack took place in “broad daylight on a busy road” and that Sikh Youth UK is supporting the victim and her family.

An emergency meeting took place at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple nearby after the attack, according to Sky News, with members of the community expressing concern over safety.

“Politicians from all political parties should have zero tolerance for all violent racist attacks,” Mr Singh said.

“The current racist political environment is driven by popularism and created by politicians playing the anti-immigration card who are unashamedly exploiting those with right-wing and racist views.”

Gurinder Singh Josan, the Labour MP for Smethwick, said the “truly horrific attack” was being treated as a hate crime.

He said: “I have now spoken with the Borough Commander Chief Supt Kim Madill and am reassured Sandwell Police are doing everything they possibly can to find the perpetrators.

“The incidence is being treated as a hate crime. The police are working extremely sympathetically with the victim at her pace who has been traumatised by the attack.”

Police are still searching for the suspects, and said they want to speak to anyone who may have seen two white men in the area.

The first is described as having a shaved head and a heavy build, and he was wearing a dark sweatshirt with gloves on. The second man was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 798 of September 9.