Body found in search for missing wife of Scotland rugby star Scott Hastings

A body has been found in the search for the wife of former Scotland rugby star Scott Hastings, who went missing after going swimming in the Firth of Forth.

Jenny Hastings has been missing since Tuesday, when she went swimming in Wardie Bay, Edinburgh

At around 3.20pm on Saturday the body of a woman was found in the Hound Point area of South Queensferry, police said.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing woman Jenny Hastings has been informed.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it received a “report of concern” at about 2.45pm on Tuesday, and a helicopter, Coastguard rescue teams, lifeboats and other nearby vessels all took part in a search.

In a statement on Thursday, the Hastings family said they were “absolutely heartbroken” at the news, adding that Mrs Hastings had “struggled with her mental health for a number of years”.

The statement said: “It’s with huge sadness that we write to advise you that Jenny went for a swim in the Firth of Forth on the afternoon of Tuesday 3 September 2024, and that the incident is being treated by the police as a high-risk missing person case.

“The Hastings family are absolutely heartbroken.

“Jenny and Scott have a huge following of friends from all walks of life including those that work in the media, and we ask that at this moment in time we are allowed to grieve privately with family members.”

The statement was signed “Scott, Corey, Daniel, Kerry-Anne & Ian”.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you