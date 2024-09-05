Family ‘heartbroken’ after wife of ex-rugby star Scott Hastings confirmed missing

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The wife of former Scotland rugby international Scott Hastings has been missing since Tuesday when she went swimming in the Firth of Forth, the Hastings family have confirmed.

Jenny Hastings failed to return after going for a swim in Wardie Bay in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hastings family said they were “absolutely heartbroken” at the news, adding that Jenny had “struggled with her mental health for a number of years”.

Scott Hastings and his wife spearheaded a campaign to improve mental wellbeing ( PA Archive )

Their statement said: “It’s with huge sadness that we write to advise you that Jenny went for a swim in the Firth of Forth on the afternoon of Tuesday September 3 2024, and that the incident is being treated by the police as a high-risk missing person case.”

It continued: “The Hastings family are absolutely heartbroken.

“Jenny and Scott have a huge following of friends from all walks of life including those that work in the media and we ask that at this moment in time we are allowed to grieve privately with family members.”

“For the time being we request that you hold off from messaging us directly and/or posting on any social media until further news.

“We know that you all care for us deeply and as soon as we hear any update from the police we will advise you accordingly.

“We miss our Jenny. She leaves a gaping hole in all our hearts and hope that she is returned to us safely so that we can celebrate her remarkable life”.

The statement is signed “Scott, Corey, Daniel, Kerry-Anne & Ian”.

Lifeboats and helicopters joined other emergency services in searching for Mrs Hastings on Tuesday.

She was not found, ant the coastguard said the search was stood down later.

Mrs Hastings has spoken about her mental health struggles in interviews. Seven years ago, the couple told the BBC how she disappeared from their Edinburgh home for 36 hours while she was suffering from depression.

She said: “I just had to get away from everyone. I felt I was in everybody’s way and I needed to have some time away myself without telling anyone. I didn’t want to be in contact with anyone.”

She became frightened because she had no way to contact anyone, having left her phone at home, eventually getting help by going to a police station.

Mr Hastings told the BBC: “The way she gets out of the low periods within her life is actually to get out and get fresh air.”

The couple spoke out as they spearheaded a charity campaign to keep people active and improve their mental wellbeing.

Mr Hastings, whose older brother is former Scotland rugby captain Gavin, won 65 caps for Scotland between 1986 and 1997.

He also played twice for the British Lions.