Six of Sarah Ferguson’s companies wound down after Epstein links revealed

Six companies linked to Sarah Ferguson are being wound down following the release of the Epstein files, Companies House documents show.

Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was the sole director of all six companies, none of which have much public profile.

An application to strike off each company was filed after new revelations about Sarah’s contact with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein came to light with the publication of millions of documents by US authorities, according to Companies House.

In documents released last month, the former duchess appears to say to Epstein: “I am at your service. Just marry me.”

In an email exchange from September 21 2011, she apparently wrote: “Don’t know if you are still on this bbm but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy.

“Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratualtions (sic) on your baby boy. Sarah xx”

Sarah Ferguson features in documents released by US authorities ( US Department of Justice )

The email is then followed up with a message saying: “You have disappeared.

“I did not even know you were having a baby. It was soooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply (sic). More than you will know.”

Many of the exchanges are dated after Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a child.

The companies being wound down by the former duchess of York are: S Phoenix Events, Fergie’s Farm, La Luna Investments, Solamoon Ltd, Philanthrapreneur Ltd and Planet Partners Productions Ltd, none of which appear to have been very active.

According to the Government website, applying to strike a company off the register is also known as “dissolving” a company, and is a way to close down a company that has not traded in three months.

Late last year, after she lost her courtesy royal divorcee title, Sarah submitted an official change to her details for all the firms from Sarah Duchess of York to Sarah Margaret Ferguson.

Days after the new details emerged about the former duchess’s friendship with Epstein, Sarah’s Trust, a charity she had founded, also announced it would close “for the foreseeable future”.

A representative for the former duchess has been contacted for comment.