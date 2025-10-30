Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Andrew is set to relocate to King Charles’s 8,000-hectare Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after it was announced he will leave the 31-bedroom Royal Lodge in Windsor and be stripped of his remaining titles.

His new accommodation will be privately funded by the King, while Sarah Ferguson must now find her own residence, despite Andrew’s demands for a home for them each.

The move follows weeks of mounting public criticism surrounding Andrew’s long-standing friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual abuse allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, which he has strenuously denied.

He has also faced severe scrutiny by MPs and the public after it was revealed he hadn’t paid rent on the Royal Lodge in over 20 years.

open image in gallery Price Andrew has faced mounting pressure to vacate the Royal Lodge ( AFP/Getty )

A statement from the palace said: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

open image in gallery Sandringham House (Alamy/PA)

Now, the former prince will move to a private property on the vast 8,000-hectare Sandringham Estate in the Norfolk countryside.

The private estate, which is owned by the Royal family, is often used to host family engagements, including Christmas, which Andrew is also reportedly set to be banned from.

Sandringham was once a beloved retreat of Queen Elizabeth and is now a favourite of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

open image in gallery The Sandringham Estate is well-loved by the royal family ( PA )

King George V once described Sandringham as “the place I love better than anywhere else in the world.”

The estate is able to be visited by the public and includes an organic farm, sawmill, a museum, gardens, and hundreds of residential properties.

It is unclear what property Andrew will be set to move into, but it will likely be a downsize from the 30-room mansion he has lived in for more than 20 years.

open image in gallery St Mary Magdalene, the parish church of Sandringham, is used as a place of worship by the Royal Family ( PA )

The main property on the estate is Sandringham House, which was purchased by Queen Victoria for the former Prince of Wales, Edward VII, in 1862.

It is typically used as a country residence for the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth would spend her winter months in Sandringham, and King Charles also spent time there as he received treatment for cancer.

It also houses Wood Farm, a five-bedroom farmhouse, which has been speculated as one of Andrew’s likely new homes.

Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom country house gifted to Prince William and Princess Catherine, also sits on Sandringham.

Andrew had reportedly asked for Frogmore Cottage, the former five-bedroom home of Prince Harry and Meghan in Windsor.

His move to Sandringham is also said to include an “appropriate” private provision from the King, and any other sources of income will be a matter for the former duke.