Andrew ‘in talks about leaving Royal Lodge’ following controversy over lease

Prince Andrew is reportedly in discussions about leaving Royal Lodge voluntarily following the furore over the “peppercorn” rent for his 30-room mansion.

The King’s brother is said to be in talks with Charles’ representatives but is reluctant to give up his residence of more than 20 years, with the sticking points said to be the location of his new home and financial compensation for funds spent on the lodge, according to the Telegraph.

Andrew attempted to draw a line under years of controversy, following allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours last Friday ahead of the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs.

But the prince, who strenuously denies the allegations, was instead swamped by criticism that has focused on his property, with some MPs eager to debate the issue in Parliament.

The Telegraph reported conversations between Andrew and the King’s representatives have been ongoing since full publication of the prince’s lease agreement on his Berkshire home resulted in intense public scrutiny.

The newspaper said Andrew was resistant but there was a sense of inevitability about the prince, believed to be Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite child, giving up his home.

It comes amid claims a 2011 attempt by Ms Giuffre to serve a civil suit on Andrew was allegedly frustrated by Metropolitan Police officers, first reported by Channel 4 News which said the force has widened its examinations.

In a statement on Friday the force said: “Following recent media reporting on the actions of officers in relation to this matter, we are considering whether any further assessment or review is necessary.”

The Metropolitan Police previously said it was looking into allegations after the Mail On Sunday claimed Andrew passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.

Obstacles to reaching a settlement are reportedly where Andrew, eighth in line to the throne, will live and what financial recompense he will receive for the funds he spent renovating the home.

There are likely properties on the King’s private Balmoral estate in Scotland and his Sandringham estate in Norfolk that could house Andrew but whether he will accept a smaller home far from his supportive daughters remains to be seen.

The King has long been said to have tried to encourage his younger brother, who lives in Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, to move out, but Andrew signed a watertight 75-year lease on the property in 2003.

Andrew’s leasehold agreement, seen by the PA news agency, revealed he paid £1 million for the lease and that since then he paid “one peppercorn” of rent “if demanded” per year.

He was also required to pay a further £7.5 million for refurbishments completed in 2005, according to a report by the National Audit Office.

The agreement also contains a clause that states the Crown Estate would have to pay Andrew around £558,000 if he gave up the lease.

There have been claims the prince’s “peppercorn” rent on the Crown Estate property in Windsor Great Park was concealed in a redacted version of his lease submitted to the Land Registry more than 20 years ago.

The Public Accounts Committee has already confirmed it is writing to the Crown Estate and the Treasury asking for further information about the prince’s lease.

Broadcast crews and photographers meanwhile gathered outside the gates of Royal Lodge on Thursday evening amid speculation there could be further developments in the long-running controversy surrounding the late Queen’s second son.

And there is likely to be a continued media presence outside the property’s gates until a decision is made, potentially overshadowing the work of the King and other members of the royal family.

Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, which he vehemently denies, including when she was 17 and also during an orgy, after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with her in 2022 despite insisting he had never met her.

The prince’s announcement on his dukedom came after he consulted with the King and the Prince of Wales when it emerged he had emailed Epstein in 2011 saying “we’re in this together”, three months after he claimed he had broken all contact with the convicted sex offender.

Downing Street, meanwhile, said MPs will not be given time in the House of Commons to discuss Andrew’s conduct because the royal family wants Parliament to focus on “important issues”.

Number 10 said it would not allocate time for a debate in the chamber although MPs could still scrutinise the situation in committees.