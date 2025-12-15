New MI6 head warns ‘the front line is everywhere’ as Russia threat grows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blaise Metreweli, the new head of MI6, will deliver her first major public speech, warning of Russia's growing threat and the critical need for spies to master technology against increasingly complex dangers.

From Britain’s foreign intelligence service headquarters, Ms Metreweli, who was appointed in June, will declare that the “front line is everywhere”.

She is expected to describe Russia as an “aggressive, expansionist and revisionist” power, outlining her view of the global security landscape.

She will say: “Putin should be in no doubt, our support is enduring. The pressure we apply on Ukraine’s behalf will be sustained.

“The export of chaos is a feature, not a bug, in the Russian approach to international engagement, and we should be ready for this to continue until Putin is forced to change his calculus.”

Threats from across the globe are increasingly intricate, the spy chief will say, including sabotage, technological disruption, and disinformation.

open image in gallery Blaise Metreweli was appointed in June ( MI6 )

But she will insist the UK is already working to harness technology to tackle them.

“Mastery of technology must infuse everything we do,” Ms Metreweli will say.

She will add: “Not just in our labs, but in the field, in our tradecraft, and even more importantly, in the mindset of every officer.

“We must be as comfortable with lines of code as we are with human sources, as fluent in Python as we are in multiple languages.”

The spy chief will also point to how her agency’s work builds on sanctions recently slapped on Russian companies and individuals by the Foreign Office.

open image in gallery Russian Yars Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) drive through central Moscow in May during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade ( AFP via Getty Images )

Just last week, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a series of sanctions on entities linked to the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, and disinformation spread by the Kremlin.

On Monday, the head of the British armed forces will warn that the whole country will need to step up to ensure the nation can continue to function in a crisis amid growing threats against the UK.

Making the case for a society-wide approach to “defence and deterrence”, chief of the defence staff Sir Richard Knighton will say the situation is “more dangerous than I have known during my career”.

He will call on “people who are not soldiers, sailors or aviators to nevertheless invest their skills – and money” on building up national resilience.