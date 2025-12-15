New MI6 head warns ‘the front line is everywhere’ as Russia threat grows
Blaise Metreweli says Vladimir Putin is exporting ‘chaos’
Blaise Metreweli, the new head of MI6, will deliver her first major public speech, warning of Russia's growing threat and the critical need for spies to master technology against increasingly complex dangers.
From Britain’s foreign intelligence service headquarters, Ms Metreweli, who was appointed in June, will declare that the “front line is everywhere”.
She is expected to describe Russia as an “aggressive, expansionist and revisionist” power, outlining her view of the global security landscape.
She will say: “Putin should be in no doubt, our support is enduring. The pressure we apply on Ukraine’s behalf will be sustained.
“The export of chaos is a feature, not a bug, in the Russian approach to international engagement, and we should be ready for this to continue until Putin is forced to change his calculus.”
Threats from across the globe are increasingly intricate, the spy chief will say, including sabotage, technological disruption, and disinformation.
But she will insist the UK is already working to harness technology to tackle them.
“Mastery of technology must infuse everything we do,” Ms Metreweli will say.
She will add: “Not just in our labs, but in the field, in our tradecraft, and even more importantly, in the mindset of every officer.
“We must be as comfortable with lines of code as we are with human sources, as fluent in Python as we are in multiple languages.”
The spy chief will also point to how her agency’s work builds on sanctions recently slapped on Russian companies and individuals by the Foreign Office.
Just last week, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a series of sanctions on entities linked to the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, and disinformation spread by the Kremlin.
On Monday, the head of the British armed forces will warn that the whole country will need to step up to ensure the nation can continue to function in a crisis amid growing threats against the UK.
Making the case for a society-wide approach to “defence and deterrence”, chief of the defence staff Sir Richard Knighton will say the situation is “more dangerous than I have known during my career”.
He will call on “people who are not soldiers, sailors or aviators to nevertheless invest their skills – and money” on building up national resilience.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments