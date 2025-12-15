Ukraine-Russia war latest: MI6 chief to issue Putin warning after Zelensky offers to drop Nato ambitions
MI6 chief to issue a stark warning to Vladimir Putin, vowing sustained pressure on Russia
The new head of MI6 is expected to warn Vladimir Putin today that Britain will never abandon Ukraine, as she hits out at Russia's "aggressive, expansionist, and revisionist" threat.
Blaise Metreweli will use her first speech at MI6 headquarters to say: “Putin should be in no doubt, our support is enduring. The pressure we apply on Ukraine‘s behalf will be sustained.”
Her commitment on behalf of Britain's spy agency came after president Volodymyr Zelensky offered to drop Ukraine's ambition to join Nato ahead of the latest peace talks in Berlin.
Zelensky met with Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for more than five hours in Germany on Sunday, with negotiations due to resume today.
“A lot of progress was made,” Witkoff said, citing discussions on a 20-point peace plan. An adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, said draft documents were under review and talks would continue.
Ahead of the meetings, Zelensky said Kyiv could forgo Nato membership in return for legally binding Western security guarantee, calling the proposal “already a compromise”. The talks were hosted by German chancellor Friedrich Merz, with other European leaders expected in Germany today.
“The export of chaos is a feature, not a bug, in the Russian approach to international engagement and we should be ready for this to continue until Putin is forced to change his calculus,” she is expected to say, according to advance extracts of her speech.
Warning that “the frontline is everywhere”, she is also say that the spy agency’s “mastery of technology must infuse” all areas under MI6.
“We must be as comfortable with lines of code as we are with human sources, as fluent in Python [the programming language] as we are in multiple languages.”
US security experts say Ukraine's abandonment of Nato goal will not alter peace talks
Ukraine’s offer to forgo joining the Nato military alliance probably will not significantly change the course of peace talks, two security experts said on Sunday.
During negotiations with US envoys over a potential Ukraine-Russia peace deal, president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday offered to drop Ukraine's Nato aspirations.
Zelensky had said security guarantees from the United States, Europe and others instead of joining Nato was a compromise from Ukraine.
"This doesn't move the needle at all," said Justin Logan, director of defence and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute.
"It’s an effort to appear reasonable."
Nato membership for Ukraine has not been realistic in a long time anyway, said Logan and Andrew Michta, a professor of strategic studies at the University of Florida. Michta called Ukraine's Nato admittance a "non-issue" at this point.
There are other ways for nations to try ensuring Ukraine's security, Logan said.
US president Donald Trump, in response to Zelensky's offer, may commit to the same things the United States has already done to support Ukraine, such as sending weapons and sanctioning Russia, Logan said.
Not everyone dismissed Zelensky's offer.
Brett Bruen, a former foreign policy adviser in the Obama administration and now head of the Global Situation Room consultancy, called Ukraine's concession "significant and substantive”.
"It's a way for Zelensky to contrast Ukraine's willingness for significant concessions for peace at a time when Moscow has been short on any significant concessions," Bruen said.
"The question is what did Zelensky get in return for backing off a pretty ironclad promise to the Ukrainian people?"
Bruen speculated Trump may have promised to patrol Ukraine's skies or respond to aircraft incursions. The United States may also increase supplies of military aid if Russia were to re-launch a large-scale military offensive, he said.
Russian air defence units destroy Moscow-bound drone, mayor says
Russian air defence units destroyed a drone heading for Moscow late on Sunday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
Sobyanin, writing on Telegram, said emergency crews were examining fragments where they hit the ground.
Ukrainian forces periodically send drones toward the Russian capital. Some 40 were shot down over the Moscow region within a few hours on one occasion last week.
German defence minister says involvement of Trump's envoys is 'good sign' for talks
Germany's Defence Minister said it was a "good sign" Donald Trump had sent his special envoys for Ukraine peace talks in Berlin.
Boris Pistorius was asked by ZDF whether Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two businessmen, were suitable people to conduct negotiations on how to end the war.
"It's certainly anything but an ideal setup for such negotiations. That much is clear,” he said.
“But as they say, you can only dance with the people on the dance floor.”
Witkoff says 'progress was made' during peace talks
Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has said that “a lot of progress was made” at peace talks with Volodmyr Zelensky.
Talks between Ukrainian and US officials on a peace plan lasted for five hours on Sunday. They will continue tomorrow.
