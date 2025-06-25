Residents evacuated after police discover explosive at dead man’s house

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A street has been evacuated after police discovered several explosives while investigating a man’s death.

Officers evacuated Chadwick Street in St Helen’s, Merseyside, after discovering several unexploded weapons in the area.

They had attended the property of a man in his 60s on Monday, following reports of his non-suspicious death.

A follow-up search of the property led to the discovery of “an unexploded ordnance” inside the property. Police said in a statement afterwards that a subsequent, extensive search had led to the discovery of “several more” explosives.

“We can confirm a cordon is due to remain in place in St Helens overnight following the discovery of an unexploded ordnance inside a house today (Tuesday 24 June),” a statement read.

“Officers attended the property on Chadwick Road yesterday (Monday 23 June) following the non-suspicious death of a man in his 60s. This afternoon, officers discovered the ordnance and following an extensive search, several more were found.”

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were rushed to the scene to assess the discoveries. Police say they are in the process of carrying out a safe detonation.

Images from the scene showed a cordon in place, which remained there overnight, and at least two ambulances on the scene.

An officer from the bomb disposal unit, dressed in combat fatigues, was also seen inspecting a device.

Accommodation and support were made available at the nearby Chain Lane Community Centre.

It comes after the EOD were called to a property in Eastbourne on Monday after a mystery liquid was found in a house, causing the evacuation of 160 homes.

The bomb disposal team carried out a controlled explosion after residents from six different streets were asked to leave their homes.

Local police officers said the address was in the process of being cleared out and had been used by homeless people. The suspicious liquid was in a container the size of a drinks bottle in the middle of the floor, “in an odd position”.