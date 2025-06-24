‘Mystery liquid’ found in English coastal town prompts evacuation of 160 homes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bottle of mystery liquid in a house in Eastbourne has caused the evacuation of 160 homes on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to an address in Hyde Road at 5.27pm on Monday evening after receiving reports of an unidentified liquid.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended to assess the item, with residents in nearby properties advised to stay indoors while access to the area was restricted.

It was then decided that a planned evacuation of those living in the vicinity would take place on Tuesday 24 June, with residents from six different streets asked to leave their homes by 9am.

Sussex Police officers remain at the scene while the roads are closed, with no immediate risk to the public.

Detective Superintendent Jon Robeson said: “Our priority is to keep people safe. We are satisfied that there is no immediate risk to residents and an evacuation of nearby homes can be completed safely and effectively during daylight hours to minimise impact on the local residents.

“We will have a number of uniformed officers present on Tuesday morning to assist with the planned evacuation and offer further advice.

“We would encourage residents of Hyde Road, Camden Road, Calverley Road, West Terrace, Bath Road and Grove Road to leave their addresses by 9am.

“We appreciate the support of residents and the wider community who will be affected by the necessary precautionary actions we need to take, and hopefully they will be able to swiftly return to their homes.

“I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding while we bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“The item is secure and the road closed, and a number of police will be present to provide reassurance as we work with emergency services and other partner agencies to minimise disruption.

“Public safety is our priority, and the cordon will take in around 160 homes. We will allow residents to return to their homes as soon as it is safe for them to do so.”