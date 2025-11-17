Couple wanted over racist assault at London tube station believed to have fled country
It is believed the man left the UK on October 14 and the woman on October 24
Police investigating a racially aggravated assault in central London believe the couple they wish to speak to is no longer in the UK.
The British Transport Police had released a photo of the pair, a man and woman, and issued an appeal to identify them following an incident on October 11.
BTP sought to question them about an assault that occurred at the entrance of Bond Street Tube station that involved a woman who was with her sister and two young children, one of whom was in a pushchair.
The police stated that they believe the couple left the country following the assault. A spokesperson for the force said the man is thought to have departed the UK on October 14, and the woman on October 24.
This was before BTP published their media appeal.
Officers said they believe the man and woman “do not reside in the UK”.
The incident started when a man and woman were walking together in front of the family into the station and the woman collided with the pushchair at around 7:30pm.
The man then began shouting racial abuse at the victim and her family, before the woman grabbed her hair, police said.
When the victim tried to defend herself the man pulled out a small bottle and said it was pepper spray before spraying it in the direction of the victim and her family, officers said.
BTP said the woman shouted abuse and made lewd gestures at them before both groups left the scene.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We continue efforts to make contact with and speak to them, and from there we will determine the next steps in the investigation.
“We are in contact with the victim and her family and are keeping them updated regularly as the investigation continues.”
