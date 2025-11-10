Police hunt couple who ‘subjected woman to racist attack’ at London tube station
One of the children was in a pushchair when the man is said to have attacked with ‘pepper spray’
Police have released an image of two people they would like to speak to following a racially aggravated assault in central London.
The victim said she was assaulted and subject to racial abuse as she entered Bond Street underground station with her sister and two young children.
The incident took place on Saturday 11 October at approximately 7.30pm, according to the British Transport Police.
The victim collided with a man and woman in front of her with the pushchair, when the man began shouting racial abuse at the victim and her family and the woman grabbed her hair.
The man pulled out a small bottle, which he said was pepper spray, and aimed it in the direction of the victim and her family when the victim tried to defend herself.
The woman suspected to be involved in the incident shouted further abuse and made lewd gestures at the family before they left the scene.
Ongoing enquiries are being undertaken to establish the nature of the substance and no ill effects were reported.
Officers believe that the man and woman in the image could have information that may assist their investigation.
The image shows a well-dressed couple, with the man wearing a blue jacket and the woman wearing a black coat.
Anyone who recognises them is asked to text BTP on 61016, using the reference 413 of 12 October. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
