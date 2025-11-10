Police hunt couple who ‘subjected woman to racist attack’ at London tube station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have released an image of two people they would like to speak to following a racially aggravated assault in central London.

The victim said she was assaulted and subject to racial abuse as she entered Bond Street underground station with her sister and two young children.

The incident took place on Saturday 11 October at approximately 7.30pm, according to the British Transport Police.

The victim collided with a man and woman in front of her with the pushchair, when the man began shouting racial abuse at the victim and her family and the woman grabbed her hair.

The man pulled out a small bottle, which he said was pepper spray, and aimed it in the direction of the victim and her family when the victim tried to defend herself.

open image in gallery Police would like to speak to a man and woman after a woman was attacked in front of her two young children ( British Transport Police )

The woman suspected to be involved in the incident shouted further abuse and made lewd gestures at the family before they left the scene.

Ongoing enquiries are being undertaken to establish the nature of the substance and no ill effects were reported.

Officers believe that the man and woman in the image could have information that may assist their investigation.

The image shows a well-dressed couple, with the man wearing a blue jacket and the woman wearing a black coat.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to text BTP on 61016, using the reference 413 of 12 October. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.