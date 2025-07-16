Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queen Camilla received an unconventional 78th birthday gift this week: a clingfilm holder, presented by a submarine commander whose crew once used the everyday household item to keep a nuclear vessel operational.

The unique present, given by Commander Chris Bate of HMS Astute, came with a small plaque bearing the inscription: "Clingfilm keeping nuclear submarines at sea."

The Queen, who celebrates her birthday on Thursday, reportedly remarked: "There’s nothing more useful, brilliant how wonderful."

As HMS Astute’s Lady Sponsor, the Queen has cultivated a close relationship with the crew and the wider Royal Navy, a bond recognised by her appointment as a Vice Admiral during a visit to Devonport naval base in Plymouth.

She boarded the submarine’s substantial hull as it neared the end of its initial two-decade operational phase, meeting eight of its former commanders.

Addressing the crew and their families at a garden party, she expressed anticipation for the submarine’s return to service following a four-year refit.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla is presented with flowers and a cling film roll holder during a garden party for the HMS Astute Ship's Company and their families at HMS Drake ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

She also cautioned that with "global tectonics shifting unpredictably", the submarine might re-enter an "unfamiliar world" – but said this was a “challenge that I know will be taken on with her usual tenacity”.

Camilla referenced the ingenuity of the crew “…from the innovation of one petty officer to code cutting-edge long-range communications software, through to the resourceful solution to maintain a vacuum, in the middle of the Indian Ocean, with clingfilm!

“I can only imagine what the unofficial toolkit in a submarine might look like.”

The present comes after an unauthorised biography of King Charles claimed he had no idea what cling film was and “shrieked” at the sight of it.

open image in gallery Flowers and a clingfilm roll holder given to Queen Camilla ( Aaron Chown/PA )

Ahead of the royal visit, Commander Christopher Bate, commanding officer of HMS Astute, said the crew took enormous pride in the Queen’s sponsorship of their submarine and support for all onboard since she formally named the vessel nearly 20 years ago.

“Her Majesty the Queen has supported us from the very beginning, she has consistently shown a deep commitment to all aspects of our work,” he said.

“Her continued engagement with our activities and achievements over the years has meant a great deal to us.”