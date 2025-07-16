Why Camilla is being given a high-ranking naval title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen is to be made a vice admiral, reflecting the "high regard" she commands with sailors, the head of the Royal Navy has announced.

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, said the honorary role would "further enhance Her Majesty’s relationship with the service".

The appointment will be formally made when Camilla visits Devonport naval base.

There, as HMS Astute’s sponsor, she will join a ceremony marking the submarine’s first commission's end.

The honorary role, dating to the mid-1500s, includes the formal presentation of a burgee or pennant by Rear Admiral Andy Perks, head of the submarine service, recognising the Queen’s ongoing Royal Navy support.

“The honorary appointment reflects the high regard in which Her Majesty is held by all of us,” the First Sea Lord said.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla is installed as an Honorary Freeman and Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers ( Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire )

Sir Gwyn, who is a Royal Marine, met Camilla on Tuesday when she was installed as an honorary freeman and liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers, an organisation associated with the Royal Marines.

“We’re super proud of Her Majesty’s role with HMS Astute, as are the crew, it really matters a lot to us as a Navy and to them as a crew that it’s the Queen’s submarine,” he said during the City of London event.

The Queen joked to him about not wanting to serve on a submarine.

The head of the Royal Navy said afterwards: “I think we would all recognise that being a submariner is a very special skill set, you have to be really committed to the role and what you do for the country.

“It can be phenomenally rewarding, it’s an amazing sense of teamwork onboard, but it’s not for everyone.”

open image in gallery Camilla on HMS Astute at HM Naval Base Clyde ( PA Archive )

At Devonport, the Queen and the crew will celebrate the submarine’s achievements over the past 15 years – the longest first commission of any Royal Navy submarine in history.

The hunter-killer submarine will undergo a major overhaul at Devonport naval base to allow it to continue patrols safeguarding the UK’s interests for years to come.

Commander Christopher Bate, commanding officer of HMS Astute, said the crew took enormous pride in the Queen’s sponsorship of their submarine and support for all onboard since she formally named the vessel nearly 20 years ago.

“Her Majesty the Queen has supported us from the very beginning, she has consistently shown a deep commitment to all aspects of our work,” he said.

“Her continued engagement with our activities and achievements over the years has meant a great deal to us.”