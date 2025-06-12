World’s first prisoner of war camp in Cambridgeshire to open to the public

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The site of the world’s first purpose-built prisoner of war camp, which dates back to the Napoleonic wars, has been saved by Historic England funding.

Assembled in four months using 500 carpenters and labourers, the historic site in Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, housed around 7,000 French Prisoners and inspired the creation of the world’s largest collection of prisoner craftwork.

Now, the Napoleonic Norman Cross prison depot site, which contains the remains of the camp dating back to 1796, has been purchased by Nene Park Trust with £200,000 grant funding from Historic England and £50,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Currently there is no public access to the site, but the Nene Park Trust is developing plans to allow visitors to explore the area.

The acquisition of the Norman Cross site fulfils the ambition of long-term resident and supporter, Derek Lopez, who died before seeing his vision completed.

open image in gallery The site of the Norman Cross prisoner of war camp, near Peterborough, Cambridgeshire ( Historic England Archive )

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said: “The Norman Cross prisoner of war camp represents a pivotal moment in our shared European heritage that deserves to be better known. After years of work to secure this site, we're delighted that our partnership work with Nene Park Trust, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Lopez family has helped to save this internationally significant monument for the nation.”

Functioning as a self-contained town with barracks, offices, a hospital, school, marketplace and banking system the prison measured about 250m by 270m and was designed around four quadrangles.

Each one had wooden accommodation blocks for prisoners, as well as an exercise yard, a store house and cooking house.

Prisoners created craftwork – including artefacts such as toys, model ships and dominos sets carved from wood or animal bone – and sold them at a regular market.

Battles were being fought in Europe, the Caribbean, north Africa and the Indian Ocean with French and Dutch soldiers and sailors captured and brought to the UK.

The last prisoners left the camp in 1814 and it was dismantled two years later.

A memorial to the 1,770 prisoners who died there, many due to diseases such as Typhus, was erected in 1914.

Paul Chamberlain, author and historian of the Napoleonic era, said: “Norman Cross Prison Depot is unique in that it is an historic site that continues to tell its story, involving communities, both local and national.

“This acquisition will enable more of the story to be told for future generations and provide us with a better understanding of a lost town that had a significant impact on the region over two hundred years ago.”