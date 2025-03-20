How a heritage revival helped spark renewal on Britain’s high streets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK High Streets are being brought into the future by harking back to the past, after hundreds of storefronts have been renovated with more traditional looks.

A Historic England-led programme has transformed 67 British High Streets over four years, to restore and repair over 1,000 buildings and storefronts.

The programme has been hailed as a great success by shopkeepers, who say the programme has “restored pride” in local high streets, increased footfall and halted their declines.

One of the high streets included in the project was in the market town of Tyldesley, Greater Manchester.

Before the intervention, its high street faced declining footfall with its historic buildings being at risk of being lost altogether. But now, the community has been given a “renewed sense of pride” it its high street which has gone back to its roots.

Matthew Sofield, 53, owns Pen to Paper, a card shop on the high street opened by his parents 40 years ago.

After submitting his interest in the programme, his “outdated” storefront was transformed to a look more similar to its original state when it was built 100 years ago.

During renovations, his shop was fitted with a traditional timber shopfront with hand-painted signage, awning and glazed brick slips.

“We decided to go back to a more traditional look which we’re very pleased with,” he told The Independent. “We’re an old town the buildings have gone back to what they were originally like over 100 years ago.”

He added: “All high street shops are finding it difficult, and this has definitely stopped further decline. We’ve had amazing feedback from local people who say how much of an impact its had on them and the high street.

“Rather than looking like a declining high street it looks like we’re on the up, which has definitely helped.”

The High Streets Heritage Action Zone programme was launched in 2020 in partnership with Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund to demonstrate how heritage-led solutions can help reimagine high streets as a centre of vibrant communities.

An independent evaluation of the project found that it had stimulated growth by creating over 700 jobs, attracting investment, and generating a renewed sense of local pride.

The programme repaired 723 historic buildings, restored 462 shopfronts and brought many vacant buildings back into use.

It consulted with local communities to decide which buildings would best benefit from renovation, and shopkeepers interested in the programme were able to put themselves forward.

“Shop owners have been saying they’ve got more footfall and more people stopping and looking in because it looks more inviting,” the programme’s director, Louise Brennan, told The Independent.

In Lincoln, three units that were due to be demolished are now home to three independent business after they were renovated.

Ms Brennan added: “I think there’s something about character and quality in traditional designs that people are drawn to.

“When you look at how they’ve been restored with high detail and design, they look more interesting and individual than general plastic vinyl signs. It makes you want to have a look and go inside a shop.

“Then of course in local communities there are local people who have memories of these places and it brings a sense of belonging when something is more unique.”