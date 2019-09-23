Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the mid-Noughties, Topshop was the pinnacle of British fashion. The brand’s flagship store on Oxford Street was a gleaming beacon for fashion fans, while glitzy collaborations with the likes of Kate Moss, JW Anderson and Christopher Kane bridged the gap between the high street and high-end.

Whether you wanted a manicure, lunch, a blow dry or even a tattoo, Topshop’s Oxford Street store was a hub like no other. But in the following decade, the brand’s popularity ebbed and flowed among millennials and older Gen Z’s owing to the booming online market space. Why make the trip to central London when you can shop with next-day delivery at home?

Going into administration in 2020, Topshop was bought by Asos in 2021, which has been its online-only home ever since. But there have been rumblings in the fashion world about its return to the high street – and many think Topshop has just confirmed it in a new Instagram post.

“We missed you too,” it reads, with the caption: “We’ve been listening”. For those who have stayed in the loop, this won’t come as a surprise. In September 2024, Asos sold a majority stake in Topshop to Danish fashion group Heartland, with the new owners hinting at a return to the brick-and-mortar stores.

Propelled by Brat summer, the Oasis reunion announcement and a nostalgic throwback to British fashion eras (see Rivals-esque tweed and plaid or “Indiesleeze”), “Britishcore” has been trending on TikTok in the last few months. When it comes to clothing, there’s no better brand to embody a thoroughly British sentiment than Topshop. In fact, searches for Topshop’s pieces from the Nineties and Noughties have surged on resell sites like Depop and Vinted (items from the Kate Moss collab are like gold dust).

Heartland, which now owns a 75 per cent stake in Topshop, has a heavy high street presence with stores including Vero Moda and Jack & Jones. José Antonio Ramos Calamonte. The chief executive of Asos said in last year’s announcement that a dedicated Topshop website would be relaunched by this summer and that Bestseller – an arm of Heartland – had “extensive experience” of operating its own high street stores and wholesale-to-department stores.

So, with hopes that Topshop is set to return to its former high street glory, we’ve taken a look at its new spring must-have. These are the wardrobe essentials to shop.

Topshop puff sleeve square neck dress: £55, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

Butter yellow is persevering as the colour of the season – and Topshop’s maxi dress offers a playful take on the trend. The design features a fitted, shirred body and puff sleeves and the square neckline promises to be a flattering detail. Versatile and wearable, you can dress it down for the office with a pair of trainers or ballet flats before styling up with heels and statement jewellery for wedding season.

Topshop collarless blazer: £65, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

Collarless blazers put a contemporary spin on the classic tailored piece. Topshop has taken it one step further with this shorter style. The black blazer is complete with a crew neckline, button-down front and padded shoulders for extra structure. Whether styled with jeans or a matching black skirt, it’s a transitional hero piece.

Topshop mid rise loose fit straight jeans in burgundy and buttermilk stripe: £50, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

If you’re bored of blue jeans, try this striped pair instead. Finished in an on-trend burgundy hue, the jeans boast a laidback straight-leg cut and mid-rise waist. Pair with neutral colours for an easy, Scandi-inspired look.

Topshop contrast quilted liner in yellow: £60, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

With spring here, it’s time to swap heavy winter coats for lightweight jackets. This dopamine-inducing style features a timeless quilted finish, bright yellow hue and red piping for extra detail. Complete with practical large pockets, size up for a more relaxed look.

Topshop Kort high rise straight jeans in bleach: £46, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Topshop )

We’ve been shopping Topshop jeans since the Joni days and while the silhouettes have changed, the quality and affordable price points have stuck fast. This Nineties-inspired pair feature a baggy straight-leg cut, high waist and vintage denim finish. Trust us, they’ll go with everything in your wardrobe.

