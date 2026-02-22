Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to a 25-year-old British Army medic and TikTok star after she was found dead in her barracks.

Corporal Lucy Wilde, from The Royal Yorkshire Regiment, passed away at her army base in Warminster, Wiltshire, on 5 February. The Ministry of Defence is investigating the circumstances of her death.

In a tribute issued on social media, William, who met Cpl Wilde in March 2024 when she was with the Welsh Guards, recalled her “warmth and compassion”.

The royal, who is colonel of the regiment, wrote: "It was with immense sadness that I learned of Cpl Lucy Wilde's death.

“I remember our meeting during her time with the Welsh Guards, where her warmth and compassion were unmistakable.

“She served with courage and distinction as a medic and sought always to help others. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. Colonel William.”

After joining the army eight years ago, Wilde was with the Welsh Guards until Christmas before moving to the Royal Yorkshire Regiment.

She documented her exercise routine and daily life to 18,000 followers on TikTok.

Her brother told the BBC she served with “courage and pride” and adored long walks with her dog, the peace of nature and the sense of freedom found outdoors.

While with the Welsh Guards, she responded to a mass casualty incident in the Falklands after a troop-carrying vehicle overturned, resulting in multiple injuries.

Cpl Wilde was first on scene and provided immediate medical treatment, working to stabilise casualties and account for personnel.

In a tribute, the regiment wrote: “Her actions that day were nothing short of outstanding, and she was rightly commended for her courage and professionalism.”

They praised her “calmness under pressure, tireless care for others, and unwavering commitment to her role”, adding: “Away from her medical duties, Lucy brought the same drive and positivity into everything she did.

“An extremely fit and highly motivated Physical Training Instructor, she was a familiar face in the gym, always encouraging others to push themselves and improve. Through her social media, she inspired many more - offering guidance on fitness, service life and the journey into the British Army.

“Lucy had a rare ability to lift those around her. She was popular, genuine and deeply respected. Her loss is felt across the Battalion and far beyond.”

In early 2026, Cpl Wilde was posted to the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment.

The Royal Yorkshire Regiment said that she was "genuinely liked by all who served with her" and leaves behind a legacy of "professionalism, determination, compassion, and kindness".