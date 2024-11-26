William tries flying drone during Army live firing exercise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Prince of Wales has spoken about the “reality” of drone warfare as he tried flying an unmanned aerial vehicle during a training session with the Welsh Guards.

William became colonel of the regiment last year and joined soldiers from its 1st Battalion practising live firing on Salisbury Plain.

Drones have become a significant military weapon on the battlefield in the war in Ukraine, used extensively by both sides in the conflict.

The prince appeared to enjoy flying the aircraft and one of the regiment’s senior drone operators said afterwards that each one cost £7,000.

He said about the prince: “With the drones he was saying what’s happening is reality.”

The drone operator, who declined to give his name, added: “It’s a new bit of kit brought into a military context.

“Drones have been a thing for years but now we’re utilising them as an asset on the ground and it’s proven successful in current affairs that’s actually happening now.”

William wore camouflage gear and a beret for his visit to Salisbury Plain and the former Army officer also got to grips with a sniper’s rifle and fired a machine gun.

The prince crouched down to look through the sights of the machine gun and fire a “full belt” of 200 rounds at a disused tank almost one kilometre away

The machine gun platoon commander, who cast a watchful eye over William added: “He was firing about 800 metres and did well hitting the target.”

For the past two years the 1st Battalion has been performing ceremonial duties known as the “blue line” and from January 2025 will return to “green soldiering” and spend time on regrowing the regiment’s specialist weapons capabilities.

Soldiers took part in Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, the King’s coronation and Charles’s first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch.

The platoon commander described the royal visit as “very special” adding: “The regiment has a long history with His Majesty the King, formerly the Prince of Wales, and now his royal highness.

“And so this is amazing morale for the guys especially when they’ve been doing a lot of ceremonial duties… and also on a visit like this… they can get hands on with him, show him how it’s done and I think that means a lot to them.”