William tells John Cleese his children ‘love’ Fawlty Towers

The Prince of Wales revealed to comic actor John Cleese that his children have recently discovered the classic 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers and “love it”.

William told Cleese they were having "a lot of family laughs" while watching the show together.

The light-hearted exchange occurred at the Tusk Conservation Awards in central London which honoured individuals dedicated to safeguarding Africa’s habitats and animals. William is the royal patron of the Tusk Trust.

Before the ceremony at the Savoy Hotel, the future King also conversed with fellow trust ambassador, Rolling Stone guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Notable guests included Zara and Mike Tindall, alongside William’s cousins, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales speaking to Tusk Trust ambassador Ronnie Wood at the Tusk Conservation Awards ( Yui Mok/PA )

In a speech to guests the prince warned this generation must not stand by while “wildlife and biodiversity disappears”.

Before the presentations William told Cleese, joined by wife Jennifer Wade: “My children have just discovered Fawlty Towers, they literally love it, we’ve been having a lot of family laughs.”

William said he had been “reminiscing” and “reliving” the popular 1970s sitcom “all over again with the children watching – it’s brilliant”.

The prince turned to Cleese’s wife and said “it’s so good you’re part of the Tusk family” and said to Wood he was one of the longest-serving ambassadors.

After talking to the prince, Cleese said of Fawlty Towers: “I always explain it’s about ‘who’s scared of who’ and kids pick that up immediately. And mine, all those years ago, grew up watching it.”

Wood was accompanied by wife Sally Humphreys, who said they started a tradition, around five years ago, of sending William and his family chocolates every Easter.

open image in gallery Zara Tindall and her husband Mike were also in attendance

At the awards ceremony, the winners were Laban Mwangi, a head ranger working in Kenya who was named Tusk Wildlife Ranger 2025; Rahima Njaidi, who has established a Tanzanian community-led forest conservation network, and received the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa; and Kumara Wakjira, who received the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa for work in Ethiopia.

William told the guests: “Humanity thrives when nature is given the space to provide us with the clean air, water and food that we all require.

“That is why the insight and expertise of the Tusk award winners should inspire us to drive change. We must continue to amplify their voices and support their vital work.

“If we all want to continue to enjoy and benefit from the wonders of the natural world we must not be the generation that stands by as wildlife and biodiversity disappears.

“What we choose to do will have an impact on future generations and tonight we must choose to do more.”