Veteran actor John Cleese has revealed he is "glad" he experienced a nervous breakdown, complete with suicidal thoughts, following his third divorce, stating it provided him with "a much more realistic grasp of what was important in life".

The Monty Python star details the challenging period in his new documentary, John Cleese Packs It In, describing "two and a half, three months of a nervous breakdown with suicidal thoughts".

The 90-minute film follows Cleese on a European tour, which he undertakes in his 80s due to the financial repercussions of his 2008 split from psychotherapist Alyce Faye Eichelberger.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Cleese recalled the difficulty of that time: "It was very unpleasant waking up in the morning, because you feel very, very depressed for the first couple of hours."

"But once they got me on a mild dose of an antidepressant, then I got rid of it fairly quickly and was performing again within about three or four months,” he added.

Reflecting on the experience, he concluded, "And I think I’m glad it happened to me, because it gave me a much more realistic grasp of what was important in life, because we can certainly get distracted."

open image in gallery Cleese ( Getty Images )

During his tour, which included stops in cities such as Gothenburg, Ghent, and Rotterdam, the Fawlty Towers actor indulged in local activities like cheese tasting. He expressed his enjoyment of the "good feeling" derived from audience laughter, noting that the current landscape of TV and streaming "is a world so different to what I grew up in".

Cleese explained his current comfort on stage: "In the old days, I used to have a lot of stage fright, but when I go out now to perform, the people have bought tickets because they like me."

He continued, "So as I come out, there’s a lovely reception because they like the kind of humour that I do." When asked about the presence of a camera crew, he remarked, "This is what we have to live with now, isn’t it? And I don’t have anything particularly to hide."

The comedian also offered his perspective on the evolving comedy scene and the concept of "woke" culture, which he described as "a whole spectrum" ranging from "totally sensible and admirable" to its opposite. He cautioned, "I feel that we’re in danger of not understanding the nature of comedy."

Cleese elaborated on his philosophy: "What I think few people really understand is that all comedy is critical."

He argued that laughter is directed at "ridiculous, egotistical emotions like competitiveness or anger or those kind of negative emotions," rather than at "very clever, kind, generous, wise, amusing" individuals.

open image in gallery John Cleese in ‘Fawlty Towers' ( BBC )

While acknowledging that comedy "can be unkind," he condemned "pretend jokes that are intended to hurt people’s feelings and make them feel bad about themselves, it’s wrong, as simple as that. It’s wrong."

John Cleese Packs It In is scheduled to be screened in over 350 UK cinemas on 13 November.